The Bowling Green men’s golf team opened the fall schedule competing in the Island Resort Intercollegiate, which was hosted by South Dakota State.
As a team, the Falcons posted a score of 889, finishing ninth in the field. The event was held at the Sage Run Golf Club, a Par-72, 7,375-yard course in Harris, Michigan, on Sunday and Monday.
Individually, Connor Gdovin paced the Falcons by logging a score of 217 (77-72-68), finishing tied for No. 16 in the field of 94 golfers.
Ethan Irvine scored a 222 (76-73-73), while Brandon Rattray shot a 227 (74-79-74) and Dylan Fitchet scored a 230 (75-76-79). Darin Hudak rounds out the BGSU team with a 236 (85-78-73).
The Falcons return to action Oct. 3-4 at Cleveland State’s Tom Tontimonia Invitational in Westlake.