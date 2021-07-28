Bowling Green has announced future football dates with Ohio State and Old Dominion.
The Falcons will face the Buckeyes in 2027 and will meet the Monarchs in a home-and-home series in 2024 and 2031.
The date for the road contest at Ohio State is set for Sept. 4, 2027 and is the rescheduled contest from the previously scheduled 2020 game that was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be the sixth time in series history the Falcons and Buckeyes will meet on the gridiron. The previous five meetings have also been contested at Ohio Stadium.
The home-and-home series with ODU starts on Sept. 28, 2024 at Doyt Perry Stadium. BGSU will travel to Norfolk, Virginia, to face the Monarchs on Sept. 13, 2031. The 2024 meeting at Doyt Perry Stadium will be the first all-time meeting between the Falcons and the Monarchs. ODU started its program in 2009 at the FCS level and joined the FBS ranks in 2014 when the Monarchs joined Conference USA.
The addition of the home ODU game concludes the 2024 non-conference schedule for the Falcons. BGSU hosts Fordham, while playing at Penn State and Texas A&M.