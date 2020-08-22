Yes, the Mid-American Conference dropped all fall sports for this season.
That doesn’t mean that coaches and athletes cannot continue to work out and train.
That’s the case for Scot Loeffler, Bowling Green’s head football coach, his staff and 105 athletes.
“We are going to take this negative situation and really build on a positive,” Loeffler said. “We are waking up every morning with a mentality to improve and improve fast.
“We’re up against the clock. The coronavirus gained us some time to improve our football team,” he continued. “We have got to attack every single moment and grow as a team on and off the field. That’s our goal.”
In early August, Loeffler changed the starting date for training, trying to buy time on what might happen.
“It was the biggest roller coaster of emotions leading up to training camp,” Loeffler said. “You had kids coming in asking ‘is this safe for us?’ And then we had kids questioning, ‘can we stay within the bubble that we don’t infect our team when the regular students come?’
“We had to reassure these guys that we were doing everything from the powers above trying to make training camp to go well.”
However, the MAC decided to drop the fall sports.
Loeffler had a team meeting after the MAC decision was announced.
“It was very difficult to look at all the players that did the quarantine things that we asked and all social distancing,” he said. “It was a difficult conversation. It was very emotional for a lot of these kids.”
It was difficult for everyone in the program that for the major part of their lifetime they only know that football training camp was in the fall.
“I think the last time I didn’t have training camp in the fall, I was 7 years old,” Loeffler said. “My mom made me play soccer that year.”
The Falcons spent a week doing some team activities, including playing Whiffle ball at Perry Stadium. Loeffler also made a point to meet with each individual player.
“We said to the whole entire team that the pity party would be over and we were going to come back and work and have the biggest urgency ever to take our team from a 3 and 9 program, to hopefully become more competitive in this league,” Loeffler said. “We really want to make a big jump from now to next fall.”
The team did go back to work on Aug. 17.
“The work that you are allowed to do right now per the MAC is eight hours total. There is weight lifting, conditioning, film sessions, and some form of walk-through time,” Loeffler said. “With those four activities you have eight hours to get that done.”
Now looking forward for the fall sports that were dropped, will there be a spring season?
“We are taking this opportunity as we had a very good 2020 (recruiting) class. These guys are really good football players,” Loeffler said. “This gives us an opportunity as some of those youngsters were going to have to play this year. Now we have time to get them ready.
“If we do play in the spring, we have got four additional months to make them bigger, stronger faster. And have them be more comfortable and learn what college is all about and have them learn the system,” he continued. “If we play next fall, we have gained an entire year with them.”
Spring football is still a major question.
“I don’t know what is going to happen in the spring, there are a lot of question marks with that,” Loeffler said. “How many games can you play when you are playing back-to-back (spring and fall) seasons.
“The next question is the weather,” he continued. “Then the question is if you are a guy that has one year of eligibility, do you want to play only eight games or are you going to opt out and play 12 games and potentially play in a bowl game?
“What they give us, we will adapt and adjust and make it work.”
There has been one change on the staff as Olivia Passy, the director of football operations for the Falcons, has been hired by the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League as a scout.