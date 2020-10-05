Bowling Green football is back and senior tight end Quintin Morris is ready to go.
The Falcons opened practice Monday morning after months of not being sure there would be football in 2020.
“It was definitely a roller-coaster ride with everything kind of being unknown. There were changes every day not really knowing if we are having a season or not having a season. Are we having a spring season or trying to have a fall season?” Morris said after Monday’s practice. “It was hard for me and hard for the team trying to stay focused in all of the unknown.”
Now the team is getting ready for November when the Mid-American Conference starts its six-game season.
“It’s definitely exciting. It was great to be back out there. Everybody was flying around. There was a lot of energy,” Morris said. “I think the main thing would be to just stay consistent as we continue for this camp and move on into the season.”
Matt McDonald, a transfer from Boston College who was not eligible to play for the Falcons in 2019, will be BG’s starting quarterback and Morris is looking forward to be with McDonald on the field.
“It’s definitely exciting. I know he has been excited to get back on the field and start preparing for the season since he has been out of football for a little bit,” Morris said. “He’s a real good quarterback and a team leader. … He’s going to push the team and demand the most out of everybody. And at the same time, he is going to hold himself accountable as well.”
As a senior, Morris is willing to work with a lot of younger players.
“I try to do as much as I can to inspire my teammates and keep them focused and let them know what’s going on and the process they are going through,” Morris said. “Honestly things have been pretty hard with this whole COVID process.
“It’s definitely been a change for me and everybody,” he said. “It’s just trying to keep their heads straight.”
Morris was a second-team All-MAC selection last season leading the Falcons with 55 receptions for 649 yards and four touchdowns. Both his receptions and receiving yards were the most in the MAC for a tight end.
Morris wants to be even better this season.
“My main goal has been to personally improve on some of my weak points of my game,” Morris said as he moved to tight end in 2019. “Even though I had a pretty decent season last year I just want to tighten up on my skill set and improve from that standpoint.
“I am going to accept the challenge and step up and be a better leader,” he added. “Leading my position group and leading the team as well, I think that is something that we all could do a better job at, especially our seniors and our leaders on the team.
“Also, from the team standpoint I want to compete for a championship … that would be nice.”
Head coach Scot Loeffler wants Morris to take his game to the next level.
“He has got to learn how to play every single (repetition) as fast and as hard as he can,” Loeffler said. “He made steps with that last year. We want Quintin Morris with every single snap to be able to play to the best of his ability.”
The Falcons took some time off over the last week and a half to make sure about testing and be able to have the whole team together to start practice.
“From having 10 days off from football, I thought the first day went fairly well. There was a lot of high energy,” Loeffler said.
“We still have a long way to go.”