When BGSU and South Alabama kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday at Doyt Perry Stadium, it will be the second time the two programs meet, but the first time during the regular season.
In 2014, with 1:04 remaining in that game, BGSU quarterback James Knapke found freshman wide receiver Roger Lewis for a 78-yard touchdown to put the Falcons ahead for good, 33-28, over South Alabama in the inaugural Raycom Media Camellia Bowl. It was BGSU’s first bowl win since the 2004 season.
The 2021 version of the South Alabama football team is off to a good start, downing Southern Miss, 31-7, in its season opener.
“This week we’ve got our hands full,” BGSU coach Scot Loeffler said. “We’ve got a super talented South Alabama team coming in here and I think defensively, they create problems with their athleticism.
“They’ve got guys that can cover, they’ve got guys that can rush the passer, and I think the linebackers are good blitzers.
“Offensively, the quarterback (6-4, 220-pound grad transfer Jake Bentley), I think, is a very good player,” Loeffler said. “They’ve got a first-round draft pick wide receiver (6-3, 190-pound junior Jalen Tolbert), in my opinion. And I think the back does a good job. I think schematically, it’s going to be challenging on both sides.”
Against the Golden Eagles, Bentley completed 17 of 22 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns and Tolbert caught five passes for 168 yards. The Jaguars had only 31 yards rushing, but that does not mean they cannot run the football.
“They can run the ball, the quarterback’s a seasoned guy, and they’ve got a guy to throw to, just like I said he’s playing on Sundays, and it wouldn’t be shocking if he is on day one,” Loeffler said.
“Well, he’s a day one guy, it just matters when. I think he’s a first round guy, no later than second round. He’s different. We’ve got to find a way to not let him beat us,” he continued.
“Obviously, there’s other football players on their team that are talented and are really good players, but that dude is different. He’s a really good player. He belongs in that league (SEC) that we just played, to be honest with you.”
Building on second quarter
BGSU is coming off a 38-6 season opening loss in front of 80,000 fans at Tennessee that saw the Falcons shut out the Volunteers in the second quarter, trailing by just one possession, 14-6, at halftime.
“There were some great moments,” Loeffler said. “The second quarter in particular, I think all three phases played superior together, and we did some really good things. I thought defensively we tackled better, but still giving up a few too many big plays.
“Offensively, we struggled running the football. I thought we threw the football and protected fairly well. I thought (senior quarterback) Matt McDonald played well along with (linebacker) Darren Anders on the other side of the football.”
McDonald completed a career-high 25 passes, surpassing his previous best of 17 against Buffalo in 2020. His offense did so well in the second quarter, they controlled the pace and kept Tennessee’s offense off the field.
“We kind of got in and out of different tempos and throwing out of the pocket — a lot of sprint outs. They were easy ‘gimmes,’” McDonald said. “I looked over during that drive and I saw their defensive line exhausted, and they had to sub out. It was a cool sight to see.
“It’s something that this team has to build on. The sky’s the limit for this team. We’ve just got to build off this and become more confident going forward,” McDonald continued.
Anders tied his career high with 14 tackles. He also had 14 stops vs. Buffalo last season.
“I’m very proud of our defense and how we played,” Anders said. “Coming into this game, we knew what we could do, how hard we’ve worked this past year and how hard we’ve worked to be better than last year.
“I’m just happy with our effort. Obviously, we’ve got a bunch of mistakes we’ve got to clean up. Overall, defensively I’m excited to see what we can do.”
Anders’ game included a strip sack of Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III.
“We were running the blitz off the edge, and I just came free, hit Joe saw the ball on the ground and then I saw somebody else jump on it. The ball scooted out, so I just jumped on it. It was awesome and was a great feeling,” Anders said.
After the game, Loeffler said he felt a sense of relief — like his team had just finished taking a test. He says that does not mean the Falcons passed the test.
“The comment that I made at the end of the game I thought was the best in regard to, I think we crammed for a test,” Loeffler said.
“We did not have a good practice on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and we tried to make up for it Thursday, Friday and I thought our walk throughs, and everything was superior on Saturday, and it was able to give us a chance to play competitively but not well enough to win, obviously.”
Loeffler said on Monday that practice looked good just days after the Falcons returned to Bowling Green from their 38-6 loss at Tennessee,
“Today (Monday) in practice, I thought our guys had the right intent and thought we finally came out and practiced like a Tuesday practice on a Monday, but I think we need to continue to have a great week and give ourselves a chance to win on Saturday through great preparation, great effort. Today was better, which was a positive.”
Bowling Green is 3-2 all-time against current members of the Sun Belt, which also includes games against Arkansas State (1-0), Georgia Southern (0-1), South Alabama (1-0) and Troy (1-1). Saturday’s matchup will be special because it is the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
The BGSU football team will wear special 9/11 decals on one side of its helmet and on the other side will be the standard BG logo with a patriotic theme.
During the game on Sept. 11, all Bowling Green graduates who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, will be recognized. Also, individuals impacted by 9/11 will also be recognized. There will be a giant field flag during the National Anthem and a flyover will also take place.
Saturday is also Scotty Miller Bobblehead Day. Miller played at BGSU from 2015-18 and is a current member of the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.