Bowling Green State University offensive lineman Jalen Grant has heard it all season — the Falcons’ front is young and inexperienced. He is not going to argue with that.
In the Falcons’ 14-10 victory over Minnesota, BGSU had just 58 yards rushing, but the offensive line protected quarterback Matt McDonald so he could throw for 170 yards and score two rushing touchdowns.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound Grant said beating the Golden Gophers reminded him of when his high school football team, Mount Carmel in Chicago, was playing for a state championship.
“I haven’t had that feeling in a while. The last time I had that feeling was my state championship my senior year,” Grant said.
“We were playing for each other, and we were all looking out for each other. We went in there knowing what we had and everybody in the whole state was against us. But we believed in us, and we were behind each other to help each other get the win.”
Zimmerly said for a mostly freshman and sophomore offensive line, taking on a Big Ten team showed them what they could do as a unit.
“I would not say it is confidence. We are just playing for each other that whole game. The message for the game was play for each other and give it your all,” Grant said. “It’s a fist fight and you might not win at first, this is the first round but there are four rounds to go, so you’ve got to play the whole game. So, I just realized we have to play for each other.”
One move that the coaching staff made was switching Grant from left guard to center, and 6-1, 285-pound freshman Cade Zimmerly, from Perrysburg, from center to left guard. Grant said the switch was seamless.
“That was an easy transition. Last year, my freshman year, I played a little bit of center at fall camp and then when the season came around, I was playing guard,” Grant said.
“I’ve played them my whole life, so switching to center wasn’t that hard of a thing, and for me teaching Cade left guard, you know that is my position, helping him along has not only been a learning curve, but it’s a process,” Grant continued.
“You’ve got pull out, and pull and kick out and stuff like that, and you’ve got to learn the plays and stuff like that. It is a little bit harder from center to guard then from guard to center, but he’s making progress.”
‘High on life’
Other linemen at the top of the depth chart include 6-5, 280-pound sophomore Jeremiah Banks-Well at left tackle, 6-3, 280-pound redshirt freshman Malone VanGorder at right guard and 6-4, 280-pound senior Jordan Murphy at right tackle.
“We are just trying to go and practice hard every day. I say the best thing about us is that we work together,” Grant said. “We are all the same age, we like the same things, we all have fun outside of football, so I think we have chemistry now.
“So just that we get to learn from our own mistakes together, we all get to see things that help, we all get to help each other, we all encourage each other so it’s really fun being an offensive lineman.”
Not only fun, Grant said, but hard work.
“Just keep working, put the grind in every day, and give it your all and the opportunity will come for you,” Grant said.
“You’ll get what you deserve, what you worked for, so I feel as a team we are working really hard and we’re trying our best, so we know it’s coming around, for sure. We can do what we have to do. We can do our jobs.”
Grant said he and his fellow lineman chose BGSU because it gave them a chance to be at the forefront of something big.
“The reason I chose Bowling Green was, even though they weren’t doing that good, I felt the family vibes here and I wanted to be a part of that,” Grant said.
“Coach (Scot) Loeffler’s vision was that we can be the ones to bring change, and that would be appreciated by everybody here. We want to turn Bowling Green around. We want to get us back on a winning streak.
“That’s a big driving force in why I came here so one day I call my kids, or even when I am an alumnus, I was one of those who turned it around and now Bowling Green is one of the best.”
Now, the offensive line room gets back to work preparing for the Mid-American Conference opener this Saturday at Kent State.
“Here at Bowling Green, we have the 24-hour rule. Coach Loeffler tells us that after every game, it doesn’t matter if it is good or bad, you have the 24-hour rule,” Grant said.
“You can take it in and take the game for what it was and learn from your mistakes. Right after the Minnesota game, I was high on life after that game.
“Coming down it’s worrying about Kent State now. In meetings we are going to talk about Minnesota, and we are going to talk about Kent State and learn from that. That is all there is for this weekend.”
However, Grant says now they want to feel that high after every game, and they have to make it happen.
“It has given us two sides. We get to see the bad and how it feels to lose, but we also get to feel what it’s like to win,” Grant said. “Coming off a win like Minnesota, what you want to do is go out there and have that feeling every week. We want that feeling every week and we feel like we can do it.
“We just have to go out there and have a good week of practice and have great mental preparation for this game, and you just have to play up.”