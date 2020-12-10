COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 17 Buffalo at Bowling Green

Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald looks to throw a pass while scrambling away from Buffalo's James Patterson during the first half of a game on November 17, 2020 at Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green.

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

Bowling Green’s final 2020 football game against Miami on Saturday has been cancelled due to COVID-19. The game will not be rescheduled.

The Falcons finish 0-5 on the season.

Official statement regarding Miami at Bowling Green Football Game

“The Miami University at Bowling Green State University football game on Saturday, December 12 has been canceled due to roster issues with the Miami football team related to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing. The game has been declared a no contest.”

0
0
0
1
0

Tags