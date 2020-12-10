Bowling Green’s final 2020 football game against Miami on Saturday has been cancelled due to COVID-19. The game will not be rescheduled.
The Falcons finish 0-5 on the season.
Official statement regarding Miami at Bowling Green Football Game
“The Miami University at Bowling Green State University football game on Saturday, December 12 has been canceled due to roster issues with the Miami football team related to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing. The game has been declared a no contest.”