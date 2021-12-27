The Bowling Green State University football team has added six transfers, according to head football coach Scot Loeffler.
Safety Chris Bacon (Georgia State), wide receiver Odieu Hiliare (Alabama A&M), offensive lineman Marcelo Mendiola (Cincinnati), cornerback Jordan Oladokun (Samford), placekicker Owen Rozanc (West Liberty) and offensive lineman Bronson Warner (Abilene Christian) have signed letters of acceptance to BGSU. All six will enroll at BGSU this January when the spring semester begins.
Bacon (Atlanta) will have one season of eligibility at BGSU after spending four years at Georgia State. He totaled 105 career tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and defended three passes over 38 career games.
Hiliare (Belle Glade, Florida) comes to BGSU after three years at Alabama A&M and will have two years of eligibility. He caught 71 passes for 918 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021.
Mendiola (East Chicago, Indiana) has three years of eligibility remaining after spending three years at Cincinnati. Part of the 2020 and 2021 American Athletic Conference championship squads, Mendiola appeared in two career games for the Bearcats.
Oladokun (Tampa) has three years of eligibility after spending the 2021 season at Samford. He appeared in the first six games of the season before missing the rest of the year with an injury.
Rozanc (Sheffield Lake) has one year of eligibility after spending four years at West Liberty in West Virginia. He appeared in 36 career games and leaves WLU No. 5 all-time in program history with 197 points.
Warner (Chaska, Minnesota) has three years of eligibility left after spending one season at Abilene Christian. He appeared in seven of ACU’s 11 games in 2021 after redshirting 2019 and playing in 2020 at Iowa Western Community College.