The Bowling Green State University football program has added Rutgers transfer Tunde Fatukasi, according to head football coach Scot Loeffler. Fatukasi, an offensive tackle, spent two seasons at Rutgers. He will have four years of eligibility with the Falcons.
Fatukasi (Far Rockaway, New York) spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons in Piscataway, New Jersey, with Rutgers. He is a 2020 graduate of Erasmus Hall High School, located in Brooklyn. While at Erasmus, Fatukasi helped the Dutchmen win back-to-back PSAL Championships in 2018 and 2019. He was named all-city and all-conference along the way.