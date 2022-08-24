Bob Moosbrugger, who has led Bowling Green State University athletics for six years, has been fired.
President Rodney Rogers issued the following statement on Wednesday.
“Since July 2016, Bob Moosbrugger has served as director of athletics at Bowling Green State University. During that time, the university’s athletics programs have certainly made progress. As a new president in 2018, I especially appreciated his leadership and counsel to me. On a personal level, I could always count on Bob's integrity, kindness and commitment to his alma mater. Beyond the accomplishments, which include securing our baseball program’s future, navigating COVID-19, increasing our high GPA levels, and elevating the success of our volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, softball and women’s basketball teams, Bob has been a champion of our student-athletes and their success from his first day," Rogers said.
"However, as Division I programs such as BGSU face the transformation of intercollegiate athletics – with opportunities and challenges such as name, image and likeness – along with the need to increase and diversify resources, and to refocus the holistic role athletics has on an institution, we need to consider new perspectives and strongly position BGSU Athletics for the future. We remain committed to competing at the highest levels athletically and academically.
"I am grateful for Bob’s service to his alma mater, and I certainly wish him the very best in the next chapter of his career."
Stacy Kosciak, BGSU's current deputy athletic director, will serve in this leadership position and BGSU will launch a national search immediately to place our next director of athletics.
Moosbrugger was BGSU's 14th director of athletics. He's a 1994 BGSU graduate and was previously at San Diego State where he was hired in 2007.