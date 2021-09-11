South Alabama sophomore place kicker Diego Guajardo kicked a 44-yard field goal as time ran out to propel the Jaguars to a 22-19 victory over BGSU Saturday at Doyt Perry Field.
The Jaguars improve to 2-0 while the Falcons fall to 0-2. Bowling Green led most of the game, but South Alabama was able to take advantage of Falcon miscues during the final three minutes.
“It hurts. It’s tough,” BGSU senior quarterback Matt McDonald said. “We lost that game — we didn’t win that game.
“There were several times when we could have put the game away and we didn’t. We just let them hang around. They made some clutch plays at the end there and we shot ourselves in the foot too many times.”
South Alabama coach Kane Wommack was proud of the way his team made plays when it had to in the final three minutes of play.
“This is the first time that those guys are getting on a plane with a win in seven years, alright, and that’s a tremendous opportunity that we created for ourselves,” Wommack said.
“This young team needs these opportunities to build a program the right way and that’s exactly what we did. We took a step in the right direction today and I am thrilled for that.”
With the score tied at 19-19 with just over a minute to play, McDonald tossed a screen to junior tight end Christian Sims, who ran five yards until he was popped by senior interior linebacker Shawn Jennings.
Another South Alabama interior linebacker, junior Quentin Wilfawn, pounced on the football and the Jaguars were in business. It was BGSU’s only turnover of the game.
Four plays later, Guajardo booted his game-winner.
“Did that lose the game? No, it didn’t. This game was lost way before that. The first half, this game should have been over, and we did not finish, plain and simple,” BGSU head coach Scot Loeffler said.
McDonald had the best game of his career, completing 23 of 32 passes for 308 yards, including the first offensive touchdown this season for the Falcons.
The Falcons mounted a three-play, 83-yard drive that resulted in a 33-yard scoring strike from McDonald to sophomore tight end Andrew Bench, giving the Falcons a 19-12 lead with 9:08 remaining in the third.
Sims was his leading receiver, catching eight passes for 76 yards. Sophomore wide receiver Tyrone Broden had three catches for 76 yards, redshirt freshman running back Taron Keith caught two passes for 55 yards and junior wide receiver Austin Osborne had seven receptions for 38 yards.
BGSU had just nine yards rushing on 19 attempts.
“We are old school. There are three phases of the game,” Loeffler said. “The fact of the matter is you have to be able to run the ball.
“You can’t win in today’s football without having some kind of balance. I understand it’s a new way and you’ve got to throw it. I get it. But to win the games here in this wind, you have to be able to run it,” Loeffler continued.
“We’re fighting a ton of youth up front. I know we have youth and that is why I take responsibility for this loss because we are so darned young and we’ve got to find a way as coaches to get it done. It’s plain and simple.”
South Alabama ran for 114 yards and senior quarterback Jake Bentley completed 29 of 46 passes for 257 yards with one interception.
South Alabama junior back Terrion Avery ran for 80 yards on 20 carries, plus he capped a 15-play, 87-yard drive by scoring a 13-yard touchdown run with 1:39 remaining to tie the game at 19-19.
Loeffler said the Falcons employed their best blitz, but somehow Avery found a gap on the left side of the defense and scored.
“We ran our No. 1 blitz at the end of the game, it was a stop, and we must have hit the wrong (gap),” Loeffler said.
BGSU junior linebacker Daren Anders added, “We were trying to get some pressure to screw up their offensive in scheme. They were pulling a lot, so we thought we could put some pressure on them, screw it up.”
Loeffler was proud of the way his defense kept the Falcons in the lead most of the game, making critical stops when they had to. The BGSU defense scored the first eight points of the game.
On the Jaguars’ game-opening possession, three plays amounted to negative eight yards. Then BGSU sophomore safety Patrick Day blocked Jack Brooks’ punt, knocking it out of the end zone for a Falcon safety just one minute and 52 seconds after the opening kickoff.
Later in the first quarter, Anders intercepted a Bentley pass and returned the rock 27 yards for a Falcon pick-six, although the conversion kick was blocked.
“The quarterback just kind of threw it right back to me and I just ran it up the middle,” Anders said. “I saw there was some space toward my left and they told me that if I would have run to my right, I would have walked in, but you know I have to make everything harder. It was a pretty cool moment — pretty exciting.”
All other scoring was by field goal — Guajardo kicked 22- and 41-yard field goals in the second quarter and BGSU senior Nate Needham booted a 40-yarder in the third.
Anders finished with eight tackles, including five solo, one tackle for a loss and one quarterback hurry. But he would have rather had the win.
“It’s brutal. We are all extremely disappointed,” Anders said. “We felt that we were the better team. We were winning the whole game, felt like we had confidence, everything was going our way, and then late there were some mistakes, bad plays, missed tackles.
“Nothing else to say except that it sucks. It is horrible. We have to learn how to finish. This is a young team, but we have to learn how to execute late and finish — that’s the No. 1 thing is finish,” Anders said.