FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Bowling Green State University men’s basketball program played a close first half with Southern Utah in the Palms Division Championship at the Fort Myers Tip-Off, eventually falling 87-7 on Wednesday.
The Thunderbirds used a strong start to the second half to create a lead that turned into a win.
The loss moves the Falcons to 2-4 on the season.
The Falcons came out firing to start the game. Daeqwon Plowden and Trey Diggs both hit from deep followed by a pair of free throws from Myron Gordon to grant BGSU an 8-3 lead and force a quick Southern Utah timeout.
The Thunderbirds closed the gap and were able to take a 13-12 lead, beginning a back-and-forth trend on the scoreboard.
Bowling Green was able to build a five-point lead with a 6-0 run later in the half, but Southern Utah once again closed the gap, taking a 35-34 lead.
The Thunderbirds created a six-point lead at 42-36, but a Kaden Metheny layup before the buzzer sent the teams to halftime with the score at 42-38 Southern Utah.
The start of the second half saw Southern Utah create a 16-point lead at 63-47.
The two teams would trade buckets for most of the game from that point on, seeing the Thunderbirds win, 87-73.
“We stopped defending,” said head coach Michael Huger. “We didn’t defend the way we should have. They were able to get everything they wanted from three’s to drives to everything. They are a very good team, though. People have to give them credit. They’re old, they have all seniors and one junior. When you’re that old and you’ve been together on a 20-win team from last year, they know how to play and they know how to win.”
STAT LEADERS
Daeqwon Plowden: 18 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks
Josiah Fulcher: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Trey Diggs: 9 points, 4 rebounds
Kaden Metheny: 8 points, 4 steals, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
FALCON STAT FACTS
Registering a block early in the first half, Daeqwon Plowden has logged at least one block in every game for the Falcons this season. He ended the game with two, bringing his career total to 99.
Plowden also registered 18 points and six rebounds. That brings his career point total to 1,220, passing both Jordan Crawford (2009-13) and Ron Hammye (1974-78) on the all-time list, now up to 29th. As for rebounds, Plowden passed Anthony Stacy (1995-00) for ninth all-time with 762 career blocks.
Plowden played his 129th game as a Falcon, tying Demajeo Wiggins for the all-time program record.
Metheny played a season-high 30 minutes and tied his career-high for steals in a game with four. Metheny was also a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line.
As a team, the Falcons were 26-of-29 from the free throw line, falling just shy of the 90% mark at 89.7%.
The Falcons will return to the Stroh Center on Sunday to host Chicago State for a 2 p.m. tip-off.