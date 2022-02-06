MUNCIE, Ind. — Host Ball State University shot over 62% from the field and had an answer for every Bowling Green second-half run, as the Cardinals topped the Falcons, 91-80, Saturday.
The Mid-American Conference game was held inside Worthen Arena. BGSU falls to 10-9 overall and 5-5 in the MAC, while Ball State improves to 14-7 and 7-4.
Falcon freshman guard Amy Velasco went 5-for-6 from three-point range en route to 21 points, tying her career high, while Morgan Sharps scored 18 points. Velasco also have five assists and two steals
Nyla Hampton had 12 points and a game-high five steals for BGSU, plus she dished out four assists.
Marie Kiefer led five Cardinal double-figure scorers with a game-high 24 points, making 9-of-10 field goals, including 3-for-3 from behind the arc. She also had 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
For BGSU, Elissa Brett had nine points and four rebounds, Kadie Hempfling had nine points, four rebounds and three assists, Zoe Miller scored seven points and Jocelyn Tate scored four points.
The Falcons were 31-for-63 from the field (49%), 10-for-25 from downtown (40%), and made 8-of-11 free throws (73%).
BSU led by a single point after one quarter but extended the lead to double figures at the half. The Falcons battled back to within two points in the third quarter, but the Cards made a late-quarter run to increase their lead once again.
“I thought our effort in the second half was much better (than in the first), but we have to get better at putting together 40 minutes of basketball,” BGSU coach Robyn Fralick said.
In the fourth quarter, the Falcons got back within six points as Velasco drained a pair of free throws, but the Cardinals got six points in the paint, with Ball State’s Ivet Subirats throwing in a crazy reverse layup to give the hosts a 74-62 lead.
Out of a timeout, Brett’s offensive rebound led to a second-chance three-pointer from Velasco, but BG could get no closer than that nine-point margin.
Ball State extended the lead to as many as 16 points, despite a Brett three-pointer and a Hempfling three-point play.
With just over a minute to go, a Hempfling steal led to Velasco’s quick triple, and Hampton immediately stole the ensuing inbounds pass and laid the ball in, getting the Falcons within 11. But, BG could get no closer.
Ball State had a slim 31-28 rebounding advantage, but the Cardinals had 21 turnovers compared to 17 for BGSU. The Falcons had a 19-16 edge in points off turnovers.
BGSU fifth-year guard Madisen Parker played in her 135th career game as a Falcon, tying the school record. She will break that mark – which she currently shares with Tracy Pontius, Lauren Prochaska and Jen Uhl – the next time she takes the floor.
The Falcons will be back at home on Wednesday (Feb. 9), facing Northern Illinois at the Stroh Center.
Then, BGSU will head to the Glass City next Saturday (Feb. 12), taking on arch-rival Toledo in a 2 p.m. start.