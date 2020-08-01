The Bowling Green State University Department of Athletics is extending its partnership with Nike through BSN Sports.
The agreement, which commenced on July 1 is part of BSN Sports Collegiate Select program, which aims to make BSN Sports a one-stop provider for all collegiate athletic, intramural, club and staff apparel and equipment to all D1, DII, D3, NJCAA and NAIA schools.
“BGSU Athletics is proud to continue our partnership with NIKE and BSN,” Director of Athletics Bob Moosbrugger said. “As we strive for championship experiences and programs in all of our sports, it is comforting to know our student-athletes will be outfitted with the very best athletic apparel, footwear and equipment. NIKE and BSN are industry leaders and we are thrilled to have them as partners.”
Nike will serve as the exclusive outfitter for all 18 varsity sports teams. The multi-year agreement includes numerous incentives in the form of discounts and rewards along with incentives for on-field achievements and additional marketing and promotional opportunities.