Bowling Green State University hockey is riding high after the Ohio State seies.
Despite getting swept by the Buckeyes, head coach Ty Eigner was proud of the way his players competed.
“As a team, we played good over long stretches. We created a bunch of opportunities,” Eigner said. “We played really hard as far as finishing checks, creating turnovers and playing to our identity.”
The Falcons lost in a pair of one goal games against the Buckeyes.
The first game was lost in Columbus in overtime. BGSU had a 3-0 lead heading into the third period before OSU stormed back.
The second game went back and forth at the Slater Family Ice Arena. OSU got the lone goal in the third period to break the 2-2 tie.
Eigner said he was impressed with how the team responded in the second game after losing the night prior.
“We’re happy with how our guys handled the whole weekend, with the exception of the score,” he said.
During the end of the game at Slater, sophomore Chrystopher Collin was ejected from the game for a fighting penalty. Per league rules, Collin will serve a one game suspension.
While other players got involved in the skirmish, Collin was the only one called for a fighting penalty. He will be the only player suspended from the fight that broke out.
Freshman goaltender Christian Stoever got the start in both games in net. This is the first time in his career he started back-to-back games.
Eigner said Stoever played well in the series.
“The three goals they scored on Friday, I think you can’t fault Christian. The two power play goals, they made some real good plays,” Eigner said.
Stoever finished the series with 46 saves in the series with seven goals allowed.
Junior goaltender Zack Rose did not play in the series due to an injury. Eigner said Rose is getting better everyday, but wasn’t healthy enough to play against OSU.
There is no definitive timeline for Rose’s return.
Junior T.J. Lloyd also missed the series after falling awkwardly during the Ferris State series. Eigner said he was close to playing Friday and should hopefully be back for the tournament.
Both players had plenty of time to heal as the team went on break after the OSU series.
Eigner said he let the team go on break the Saturday after the OSU series and told them to be back on Christmas Day.
“We’ve had some trips that were long and played against some tough opponents. For them to be able to go home and recharge their batteries is great,” Eigner said.
The team will get a few practices in before going to Milwaukee for the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off, which starts Tuesday.
It’s a four-team tournament featuring BGSU, Providence, Wisconsin and Yale.
The Falcons will play two games in the tournament. Their first game will be against Providence while the second game will be determined based on the outcome of both games.
Providence is arguably the top team in the tournament. They are 14-7 and ranked in the top 20 in the nation.
The Friars are 1-6 against ranked opponents. They beat 8th ranked Denver early in the season. However, they recently were swept against then 16th ranked Northeastern.
The Falcons are 1-5 against ranked opponents. Their only ranked win came against Bemidji State who was ranked 17th at the time. The Beavers are currently unranked.
Eigner said the tournament is a great way to end the non-conference part of the schedule. He also said he enjoyed playing them while he was a player.
“They are always fun because you saw different teams. It’s also an opportunity to play for a championship,” Eigner said.
All games in the tournament will be held at the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee. BGSU will play against Providence on Dec. 28 at 5 p.m. They will then play the next day against either Wisconsin or Yale. The time for that game is yet to be determined. All games will be aired on Bally Sports.