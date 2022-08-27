The Bowling Green State University men's soccer team opened the regular-season schedule by battling DePaul University to a scoreless draw Friday afternoon at Wish Field in Chicago.
Brendan Graves made three saves in goal to earn the third shutout of his collegiate career for the 25th-ranked Falcons.
BGSU, ranked 25th in the nation in two polls, had advantages of 17-5 in total shot attempts, 6-3 in shots on goal and 7-1 in corner kicks against the Blue Demons, but the Falcons could not get a shot past DU goalkeeper Gandhi Cruz.
Kyle Cusimano one of six Falcons to play all 90 minutes, singlehandedly outshot the opponents with a total of eight shot attempts on Friday.
"I am quite pleased with the way we defended, I thought we created enough chances, and I really liked the mentality,” BGSU coach Eric Nichols said.
“We are disappointed not to get a win today, but we have to give credit to DePaul for the way they defended and their goalkeeper in particular for some big saves.
"We know this is how soccer can be, and we must grow and move on to the next challenge."
BGSU remains in the Windy City for the weekend, as the Falcons take on Loyola University Chicago on Sunday. That match is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET at Loyola Soccer Park.