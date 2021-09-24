In Bowling Green State University’s two games at Doyt L. Perry Stadium, it was the Falcons’ defense that set the tone during their opponents’ game-opening possessions.
In the 22-19 loss to South Alabama, three plays amounted to negative eight yards on the Jaguars’ first possession. Then BGSU sophomore safety Patrick Day blocked Jack Brooks’ punt, knocking it out of the end zone for a Falcon safety just one minute and 52 seconds after the opening kickoff.
In Murray State’s game-opening drive, BGSU senior cornerback Devin Taylor flipped a receiver as he went high to catch a pass from junior quarterback Preston Rice.
The ball was tipped, and BGSU sophomore linebacker Brock Horne got the interception, returning it 12 yards to the Murray State 29, just one minute and 41 seconds after the opening kickoff. That led to the Falcons’ first touchdown as they went on to win 27-10.
Because of the win, outside Perry Stadium the “W” flag is waving for the first time in two years.
“It’s a reminder how good that feeling is. You want to keep that flag there as a reminder,” said 6-foot-4, 295-pound junior defensive end Karl Brooks. “It was a good experience, it was a good team win, and it was nice to be able to sing the fight song in the locker room. It was a good feeling and lot of guys had big smiles on their face, so we want to keep it up.”
Brooks has 11 tackles, two tackles for a loss, one sack and three quarterback hurries. He is ninth on the team in tackles, but he says making plays is getting contagious.
“You have to give it all you’ve got. It’s football at the end of the day and guys see guys making plays and they want to be like that, so as leaders we have to set the example,” Brooks said. “This defense can be really special. We have a lot of great players, a lot of great coaches on the defensive side of the ball and the sky is the limit for this defense.”
BGSU 6-0, 230-pound junior linebacker Darren Anders is one of two players in the nation this season with 25-plus tackles (29), one interception, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and one sack. Utah’s Devin Lloyd is the other player. Anders currently ranks No. 17 in the nation and No. 2 in the MAC with 9.7 tackles per game.
BGSU 5-10, 190-pound senior safety Davon Ferguson, a transfer from Kansas, is the only player in the nation that is averaging seven-plus tackles per game (8.3), has at least two-plus tackles for loss (3.5) and has defended at least four passes (4).
“It’s really nice to see our defense really playing well right now. They’ve got a lot of confidence and energy,” BGSU coach Scot Loeffler said.
“It’s fun to watch some of those guys that, two years ago, were in awful shape, wouldn’t practice, wouldn’t do anything, with such different mentalities, such different energy.”
Another is 6-2, 235-pound sophomore defensive end Blaine Spires, who has 10 unassisted tackles, 15 solo, three TFL (12 yards) and two sacks (11 yards).
“And that’s the cool thing about college football is watching guys like Karl Brooks and Blaine Spires. I can go on and on, story after story about where they’ve worked and where they’ve come in, and it is fun watching these guys grow up,” Loeffler said.
Taylor, a 6-1, 200-pound senior cornerback, is making his mark, too. He made his Bowling Green debut at Tennessee and has four pass breakups and 10 tackles, including seven unassisted. Taylor transferred to BG late in August from Virginia Tech. He was an FCS All-American at Illinois State after spending the 2020 season as a starting cornerback at Virginia Tech.
The Falcons travel to Minnesota (2-1) today for a noon game against the Golden Gophers. Brooks says defense will be huge in trying to stop the Gophers’ running attack.
“It’s another game to us. They are a good team and a good program, but we are going to watch the tape. We’re going to go out and practice and we are going to give it our all. We’ll take it day by day,” Brooks said.
“We are getting a feel for what their top plays are. They are a great running team. We are going to have to stop the run if we are going to be successful.”
Loeffler says if nothing else, he likes the direction his program is taking.
“Every week we want to be able to look and say, ‘we improved somewhere in the program.’ And that’s what we’re going to do this week,” he said.
Loeffler likes seeing the “W” flag waving, too, but says that is old news now.
“Yeah, it’s kind of nice, but we tell our team that we’ve got a 24-hour rule. Two weeks ago, that was a long 24 hours. You know our team needs to learn how to deal with a little bit of success,” Loeffler said. “We’ve dealt with adversity, and we’ve dealt with failure a ton. Now it’s time to learn a little bit of what it takes when you have a little success.
“I think our team realizes after we show the tape, how good we could be. But it’s much more fun to correct the tape whenever you won. Things taste a little bit better, and you can sleep a little bit better. But that is over now, it’s great to see the flag and all that other stuff, but we’re off to Minnesota.”