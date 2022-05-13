KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Bowling Green State University track & field team secured 18 team points on Friday to remain in sixth place out of 12 teams through two days of the 2022 MAC Outdoor Track & Field Championship, hosted by Western Michigan at Kanley Track. BGSU currently has 28 team points.
Friday’s action was led by Zaresha Neal placing No. 2 in the shot put for eight points, while Katie Seyfang finished No. 6 for three points. Brianna Richard added four points in the long jump with her PR of 5.85m, which is the longest jump by a Falcon this season. Destiny Fernandes earned three team points after placing No. 6 in the heptathlon with 4,267 points, just 20 points off her PR.
Podium Falcons
• Kaila Butler easily won the MAC championship in the hammer throw with a toss of 67.32m (220-10.00) on Thursday for 10 team points. The championship is the second time in Butler's career she won the hammer throw event at the MAC outdoor championship. She also won the event in 2019.
• Fernandes added three team points after placing No. 6 in the heptathlon with 4,267 points.
• Richard finished No. 5 in the long jump and earned four points.
• Neal added eight points after finishing in second place in the shot put. Katie Seyfang added three points after finishing sixth.
Throws
• Neal had a PR in the shot put with a toss of 16.90m.
• Seyfang had a PR in the shot put with a throw of 15.23m.
• Three Falcons made the finals in the shot put, with Ebonie Whitted rounding out the top performers. She finished ninth, one spot from being on the podium.
Heptathlon
• How Fernandes got to her 4,267 points:
• On Thursday, Fernandes placed No. 8 in the 100 hurdles (15.18), No. 5 in the high jump (1.58m), No. 7 in the shot put (9.80m) and No. 6 in the 200 (27.08)
• On Friday Fernandes placed No. 8 in the long jump (5.06m), and No. 9 in the javelin (23.26m) and No. 10 in the 800 (2:38.50)
Jumps
• Richard had a PR in the long jump with a result of 5.85m.
• Richard’s jump was the best by a Falcon this season.
Friday Results
Heptathlon: No. 6 Destiny Fernandes – 4267
Long jump: No. 5 Brianna Richard – 5.85m (19-2.50), No. 16 Ayanna Burrell – 5.46m (17-11.00)
Shot put: No. 2 Zaresha Neal – 16.90m (55-5.50), No. 6 Katie Seyfang – 15.23m (49-11.75), No. 9 Ebonie Whitted – 14.01m (45-11.75)
400 trials: No. 17 Jazzlynn Gaiters – 57.32
100 trials: No. 13 Darian Braddix – 12.14, No. 18 Alexis Parchman – 12.42
800 trials: No. 18 Raegan Burkey – 2:20.51
3000 Steeplechase: No. 17 Elise Johnson – 11:44.12, No. 22 Kristin Groppe – 12:10.38
Thursday Results
Hammer throw: No. 1 Kaila Butler – 67.32m (220-10.00)
200 prelims: No. 16 Darian Braddix – 25.24, No. 20 Alexis Parchman – 25.87
10,000: No. 9 Olivia Collett – 36:08.97, Sydney Niekamp – 37:03.49, No. 18 Emma Steingass – 37:44.95, No. 19 Alyssa Ellerbrock – 37:49.97
Saturday Events
10:00 AM – Discus trials/finals: Reagan Emberton, Zaresha Neal, Katie Seyfang
11:30 AM – 4x100: Brianna Richard, Jazzlynn Gaiters, Destiny Fernandes, Alexis Parchman, Darian Braddix, Jemeila Hunter
11:55 AM – 1500: Kailee Perry, Katerina Shuble
2:45 PM – 5000: Kailee Perry, Sydney Niekamp, Olivia Collett
3:40 PM – Awards Ceremony