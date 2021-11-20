Bowling Green State University hockey defeated Lake Superior State, 6-2, on Saturday at the Slater Family Ice Arena for the weekend sweep. The Falcons are now 7-3-2 on the season with a 5-3 conference record.
The first period started where the third period of last night’s game ended. Senior Taylor Schneider scored a minute into the game to give the Falcons an early 1-0 lead.
The physicality started early as well. Eventually, sophomore Seth Fyten was checked into the boards and was assisted back into the locker room.
After no penalty was called, senior Coale Norris and LSS freshman Josh Nixon started to jaw at each other. Both were sent to the penalty box.
“I’m not sure exactly what happened. I think he got tangled up and ended up going into the boards awkwardly,” head coach Ty Eigner said.
Eigner said he is not sure what is hurting Fyten, but was told by him that he is just sore.
The first period ended in a 2-2 tie. Then, the Falcons started to separate from the Lakers. Seniors Alex Barber and Nathan Burke each scored in the second period.
Burke scored on the only power play for the Falcons in the period. Last game, the Falcons went 0 for 6 on the power play.
“Tonight was a different game in that there weren’t as many penalties. That allowed us to play more players early,” Eigner said.
From there, BGSU kept pouring it on in the third period, just like Friday’s game. Between the two games, BGSU scored five third period goals while having a lead.
After starting junior Zack Rose last game, freshman Christian Stoever got his shot to start in this series.
After allowing the two goals, Stoever had 19 saves and allowed zero goals. He ended the game with 30 saves and the win. He improves to 2-3 as a starter.
“We put him in a tough spot by some things we did on the other end of the ice that allowed them to get the rush. He’s a good goalie. We settled down and that allowed him to settle down,” Eigner said.
Burke finishes the weekend with three points. He had two goals and an assist this weekend.
Senior Gabriel Chicoine also finished the weekend with three points. All of his points came on assists.
Barber had a four point game. He had two goals and two assists. One of his goals came when LSS pulled their goalie for the extra player.
After getting swept by Minnesota State last weekend, this sweep helped BGSU regain their groove.
“We had some doubts coming out of that weekend in Mankato. Having this huge weekend, sweeping a great team, it’s huge for our confidence moving forward,” Barber said.
The Falcons will be back on another CCHA road trip next weekend. They will travel to Marquette, Michigan, for a weekend series against Northern Michigan.