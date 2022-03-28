RALEIGH, N.C. – The Bowling Green State University track and field team concluded the three-day Raleigh Relays, hosted by NC State, on Saturday at the Paul Derr Track. BGSU was one of over 150 schools at the event.
Throwing for the Falcons:
• Zaresha Neal won the shot put event on Thursday with a PR of 16.79m
• Kaila Butler placed third on Saturday in the hammer with a PR throw of 67.28m, which bested her previous PR set last June at the NCAA Track & Field Championships
• Izzy Klett had a PR in the javelin (38.44m) on Thursday
Thursday Results
Shot put – No. 1 Zaresha Neal 16.79m (55-1.00), No. 20 Ebonie Whitted 13.99m (45-10.75), No. 35 Reagan Emberton 12.56m (41-2.50)
Javelin – No. 22 Izzy Klett 38.44m (126-1.00)
Friday Results
100 hurdles – No. 41 Destiny Fernandes – 15.13, No. 46 Katherine Mendenhall – 15.41
5000 – No. 13 Sydney Niekamp – 17:02.54, No. 46 Olivia Collett 17:27.16
Discus – No. 4 Zaresha Neal – 52.15m (171-1.00)
Triple jump – No. 12 Ayanna Burrell – 11.97m (39-3.25)
High jump – No. 21 Katherine Mendenhall – 1.60m
100 – No. 37 Brianna Richard – 12.21, No. 45 Alexis Parchman – 12.37
1,500 – No. 104 Katerina Shuble – 4:33.61
400 – No. 40 Darian Braddix – 57.25, No. 56 Jazzlynn Gaiters 58.46
Saturday Results
4x100 – No. 11 (Parchman, Mulligan, Richard, Braddix) – 48.25
Long jump – No. 10 Brianna Richard – 5.58m (18-3.75), No. 38 Ayanna Burrell – 5.19m (16-8.75)
400 hurdles – No. 40 Darian Braddix – 1:08.19
200 – No. 33 Tianna Mulligan – 25.13, No. 63 Alexis Parchman – 25.63
Hammer – No. 3 Kaila Butler – 67.28m (220-9.00)
The Falcons head to Cincinnati for the Oliver Nikoloff Invitational Friday and Saturday.