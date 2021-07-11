A preview of the upcoming Bowling Green State University football season will be provided by head coach Scot Loeffler at the Exchange Club luncheon Tuesday.
Now in his third year at BGSU, Loeffler will discuss the team’s prospects for success while fielding one of the youngest teams in the country in 2021. Helping develop the team is one of the most experienced coaching staffs in the Mid-American Conference, which provides a strong foundation to rebuild a winning program at BGSU.
Coming off a difficult 2020 season, BGSU will play six home games including four Saturday games in September and October and the annual Battle of I-75 against rival Toledo on Nov. 10.
The last time the two programs squared off in Bowling Green, the Falcons came away with a 20-7 victory. “Without fans in the stands, last year was a season like nothing we’ve ever experienced before,” Loeffler said. “We are excited to welcome Falcon fans back to The Doyt this fall.”
The Exchange Club meets at noon at Stone Ridge Golf Club. BGSU football fans are invited.