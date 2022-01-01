Bowling Green State University women’s basketball and 1,292 fans got to celebrate New Year’s Day in a big way at the Stroh Center.
BGSU (6-4) scored 31 points in the third quarter, including 6-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc, on their way to an 82-58 victory over Ball State (7-4) in both team’s Mid-American Conference opener.
“This is a really good team win and that is what we talked along about is our team having good depth and everybody playing at a level that can impact the game,” BGSU coach Robyn Fralick said.
“We were getting a more balanced attack, we started shooting it well and I thought we were getting a lot more driving lanes as well.”
In the third stanza, fifth-year senior Madisen Parker came off the bench and was 3-for-3 in treys. She finished with 10 points.
Parker was one of four Falcons in double figures, and as a team the Falcons were 50% (12-for-24) from behind the arc.
Overall, the Falcons shot 48% (30-for-63) from the field and made 10-of-15 free throws (67%)
“Our team is really cool because we have a lot of depth,” Parker said. “I think what you saw with me and those shots and (freshman guard) Amy (Velasco) is that we can step up and hit really big shots.
“At the end of the day, that makes us really hard to guard. I think it shows that is going to be a strength of our team this year and hopefully we can keep it rolling.”
Velasco had a team-high 17 points, three assists and three steals, junior guard Elissa Brett had 16 points and two steals, and sophomore guard Nyla Hampton had 12 points, three assists and two steals.
It did not come easy, however, as the taller Cardinals controlled the boards early and raced to a 17-10 lead in the first six minutes of play.
However, the aggressiveness of the 5-10 Brett, 5-10 sophomore guard Kenzie Lewis, and 5-10 freshman forward Jocelyn Tate made up for BGSU’s height disadvantage.
The trio combined to grab 24 rebounds, most of them by simply outhustling the Cardinals’ 6-footers. Ball State put six players 6-foot or taller on the floor, including two players 6-3.
Because of their hustle, the Falcons won the battle off the boards, 42-30, as Brett had 11 caroms, Tate had seven boards and Lewis had six.
“Elissa is by far our toughest player, we love her, and she finds the ball like nobody else with the skills she has and the talent of hers,” Parker said.
“She’s so good at what she does. She hunts the ball down and even when she doesn’t have the size advantage, her physicality, and her ability to track it down is unmatched. Tonight, she played bigger than her height.”
In the second half, BGSU guards were driving to the basket or dishing out for easy assists. Hampton says she and Velasco knew who they could drive against.
“It was really just knowing our scouting, knowing who we can have an advantage on and then our own ability to trust our own instincts,” Hampton said.
The second half was about BGSU’s defense, too, which forced 16 turnovers, 11 on steals.
“A lot of credit to how we picked them up, trapped a lot, we scrambled a lot, and you have to play hard to do that, and you have to count on a lot of people. Obviously, our team effort was really good,” Fralick said.
When BGSU trailed 35-33 at halftime, the only message Fralick gave to her players was a “reminder” to start making stops, said Hampton.
“It’s always a message about defense. We really pride ourselves in our defense. We just knew that they were hitting a lot of buckets when they could get it in the middle, but we put together some stops,” Hampton said.
“I honestly do love playing defense. I really think, honestly, a lot of energy comes from defense,” Hampton continued. “My coaches used to say offense comes off defense. There is no better way to get your offense started then getting stops and getting momentum.”
Ultimately, the Falcons applied nearly every aspect of the game and got eight players into the scoring column.
Tate and redshirt-sophomore guard Morgan Sharps scored nine points each, senior forward Kadie Hempfling scored seven points and redshirt-junior forward Molly Dever added two points for the Falcons.
Ball State 6-0 senior Thelma Dis Agustsdottir led the Cardinals with 14 points, 6-2 freshman Marie Kiefer had nine points and nine rebounds.
Junior Sydney Freeman, 6-3 junior Annie Rauch, and redshirt-junior Anna Clephane scored seven apiece, junior Estel Puiggros scored five points, and junior Jazmyn Turner added three points.
Ball State freshman Ally Becki and sophomore Ivet Subirats scored two points each and 6-0 graduate student Chyna Latimer and freshman Madelyn Bischoff added one point each.
The Cardinals shot 38% (22-for-58) from the field, 28% (7-for-25) from beyond the arc and made 7-of-13 free throws (54%).
For Fralick, it was her 150th career coaching win, After six years (plus 10 games), she has a 150-57 record. Her teams have won an average of 24 games per season over her first six years as a head coach, including three with Ashland and three at BGSU.
“I’m getting old,” Fralick joked, then added, “I’ve been very fortunate and very blessed to be coaching some great players.
“Coaching, when you get to be a part of that, that number is a reflection of the people I’ve been around whether it is players or coaching staff, so I’m really grateful to be part of it.”
It was also the 100th game as a Falcon for Fralick. Fralick has a 46-54 overall record with BGSU. After going a combined 19-42 in her first two years, Fralick and the Falcons have a record of 27-12 since the start of the 2020-21 season.
It was also the 100th game for Hempfling, who hails from Ottawa, Ohio. Hempfling, in the 99th game of her career, surpassed the 900-point mark as a Falcon. She had a game-high 20 points vs. UT Martin, and now has 919 points.
Hempfling is the 37th player in program history to top the 900-point plateau. She moved up five spots on the BGSU career scoring list during the trip to Las Vegas, and now ranks 35th in school history on that chart.