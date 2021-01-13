The Bowling Green State University Department of Athletics has selected home basketball games against Akron on Jan. 19 and 20 as “Unity Games.”
BGSU will continue the pursuit for equity and social progress through these theme games, according to a news release.
The men’s basketball team will host Akron on Tuesday at 7 p.m., while the women will host Akron the following night, also at 7 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN3/+ and will include a halftime discussion of the ways the BGSU Athletics Department is helping to push for equity and social progress both locally and globally.
Following Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, BGSU’s teams will wear black uniforms, as well as pregame social justice shooting shirts. The song “Lift Every Voice,” also known as the Black National Anthem, will be played pregame along with the National Anthem.
The teams’ shooting shirts have the words “Unite. Inspire. Change.” on the front, and the words of Nelson Mandela on the back, “Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way little else does. Sport can awaken hope where there was previously only despair. It laughs in the face of all types of discrimination.”
BGSU Athletics will recognize the work done locally by groups such as Not In Our Town, We Are One Team and BRAVE (Black Rights, Activism, Visibility, Equity).