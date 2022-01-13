The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team’s game vs. Miami (OH) on Saturday has been postponed due to coronavirus protocols within the BGSU program.
The BGSU-Miami game has been rescheduled for Feb. 14.
Additionally, the MAC office has announced that BGSU’s game at Eastern Michigan, originally scheduled for Dec. 29, has been rescheduled for Jan. 24. That game had been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the EMU program.
And, the Falcons’ game at Kent State, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been rescheduled for Feb. 21.
BGSU’s next scheduled game is set for Wednesday, when the Falcons host Central Michigan in a 7 p.m. start at the Stroh Center.
The Bowling Green State University men’s basketball team will play Akron on Thursday, Jan. 20 at the Stroh Center with a 7 p.m. tip-off. The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 29, but was postponed due COVID protocols within the Akron program. The MAC announced the reschedule Thursday.
Those holding tickets to the originally scheduled game will be able to use their tickets for entry to the rescheduled contest with Akron.