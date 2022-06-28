Madani Diarra, a 6-foot-11 forward from Bamako, Mali, has signed on to play for the Bowling Green State University men’s basketball program.
Diarra joins the Falcons after playing the 2021-22 season at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa. Diarra is the sixth newcomer to sign with the Falcons for the upcoming season. He joins fellow transfer forwards Rashaun Agee and Sam Towns as well as freshman forward Jamai Felt and freshmen guards Willie Lightfoot and Anthony McComb III.
“I’d like to welcome Madani Diarra to our program,” said head coach Michael Huger. “Madani brings experience, size and defensive versatility to our post position. Coming to us with D1 and high level JUCO experience, Madani will be battle tested and ready to compete in the MAC.”
During the 2021-22 season, Diarra played in 16 games for Indian Hills, making seven starts. His season highlight came against Butler CC, logging five points and five rebounds, including three on the offensive end. He concluded the season with an average of 2.4 points per game and 2.6 rebounds per game. Diarra was named All-Academic second team at the season’s conclusion.
As for the 2020-21 season at Eastern Illinois, Diarra played in 20 games for the Panthers with three starts. With EIU, Diarra averaged 3.1 points per game along with 3.5 rebounds per game. He posted a season-high 10 points against SIUE, being a perfect 5-for-5 from the field. As for the boards, his best outing of the season came against Belmont with 11 rebounds.
Diarra’s collegiate career began at St. Louis in 2019-20 where he played in four games, including grabbing three rebounds in three minutes of action against Eastern Washington. Before entering the collegiate level, Diarra played for St. Benedict’s Prep, winning two state championships.
“I chose to attend Bowling Green because I see it as a good fit for me,” Diarra said. “I can help the team with anything they want me to do in order for us to win. I’m very excited for this opportunity and I’m ready to get to work with my teammates.”