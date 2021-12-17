The Bowling Green State University baseball schedule for 2022 has been released.
The Falcons will be embarking on their second season under coach Kyle Hallock after going 20-30 in his first season at the team’s helm in 2021.
There will be 15 non-conference games and 41 conference contests for a total of 56 games.
The Falcons will start the 2022 season on Feb. 18 with a weekend series in Hoover, Alabama, against St. Louis. From there, Bowling Green will take on Austin Peay (Feb. 25-27) and Eastern Kentucky (March 4-6). The Falcons also have Oakland (March 22, April 5) and Michigan State (March 29) mixed in during the conference schedule, including the home opener against Oakland on March 22. The non-conference slate is set to conclude in May against Rutgers (May 13-14).
Bowling Green’s conference schedule will begin on March 11 with a four-game series in Oxford. The Falcons will head to Muncie, Indiana, March 18-20 before returning home to Steller Field. The home conference schedule will begin on March 25 with a weekend series against Ohio.
The list of MAC teams coming to Steller Field this season will include Akron (April 1-3), Central Michigan (April 15-17), Western Michigan (April 22-24) and will conclude with Toledo (May 6-8).
The Falcons will also travel to play Kent State (April 8-10), Eastern Michigan (April 29-May 1) and Northern Illinois (May 20-22).