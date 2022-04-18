Bowling Green State University baseball played a doubleheader against Central Michigan at Steller Field on Saturday while also recognizing 12 seniors.
Central Michigan’s pitching shutdown the Falcons’ offense in the first game, 9-1, before the Falcons showed life at the plate in game two. Bowling Green tallied four runs in the second game, but it wasn’t enough in the effort against the Chippewas. The series concluded Sunday; results will be in Tuesday’s paper.
How it happened, game 1
Central Michigan loaded the bases in the second inning, but the Falcons were able limit the damage and allow just two runs, making it a 2-0 lead for CMU.
A sacrifice fly for the Chippewas in the top of the fourth added to the lead at 3-0.
Central Michigan added a run in the top of the seventh. A throwing error allowed a runner from third to score, pushing the score to 4-0.
The next at-bat was a two-run home run followed by a solo shot to make it 7-0.
CMU added two more runs to the total at 9-0.
Jared Johnson pinch hit for the Falcons in the bottom of the seventh and blasted a home run to right field to end the shutout bid for the CMU starter with the score at 9-1.
Stat leaders, game 1
Peyton Wilson: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R/ER, 3 K
Jeremy Spezia: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R/ER
Kyle Gurney: 1-for-3, 1 2B
Jared Johnson: 1-for-1, 1 HR, 1 RBI
How it happened, game 2
Central Michigan tallied a two-run double to left center in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead early.
Jack Krause singled to start the bottom of the first before advancing to second on a sacrifice bunt by Tyler Ross. After Kyle Gurney was hit by a pitcher, Adam Furnas knocked a single to left center, scoring Krause.
Nathan Rose legged out an infield hit to load the bases, setting up a sacrifice fly to deep center by Nathan Archer to score Gurney and knot it up at 2-2.
Central reclaimed the lead in the top of the second with a pair of two-RBI singles, making it 6-2.
The Falcons fought back in the bottom of the fourth. Ross ripped a triple to the right field corner to score Ryan Johnston. Gurney followed with a long double to center, coming just short of a home run. Ross was able to score on the hit, cutting the lead to 6-4.
A leadoff triple in the bottom of the sixth for the Chippewas set up a sacrifice fly that increased their lead to 7-4.
CMU added a run to their tally in the seventh and another in the eighth to push the score to 9-4.
Stat leaders, game 2
Nathan Rose: 5-for-5, 2 2B
Tyler Ross: 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 3B, 1 RBI
Nathan Archer: 2-for-3, 1 RBI
Kyle Gurney: 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI
Adam Furnas: 1-for-5, 1 RBI
Nic Good: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R/ER, 1 K
Owen Recker: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R/ER, 2 K
Falcon stat facts
Logging a hit in both games of the doubleheader, Gurney has now logged a hit in six of the last seven games, including having seven RBI over that time with three doubles and two home runs.
Rose was a perfect 5-for-5 in the second game of the day, including two doubles. Over the course of the two games combined, Rose went 6-for-7 at the plate.
Johnson’s pinch hit home run from the first game of the day was his second home run of the season and the only BGSU home run of the day.