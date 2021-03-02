MURFREESBORN. Tenn. – The Bowling Green baseball team opened its season, playing three games at Middle Tennessee State over the weekend.
The Falcons were 0-3, losing 5-4 in 10 innings Friday, 5-3 on Saturday, and 7-0 on Sunday.
“For us to be successful, we have to improve on commanding the strike zone on both offense and defense. Offensively, we must keep the opposing pitchers in the zone better, then capitalize when we get a good pitch to hit,” BG head coach Kyle Hallock said. “We fouled some pitches off that they put in play hard. As we build confidence in our approach, we will see the foul balls turn into big hits.
“The consistent bright spots for us continue to be our team defense and bullpen. We played three full baseball games error free. This team has embraced the need to take care of the baseball — then pass it down the line on the pitching staff to get late-inning outs,” he added. “Building depth to finish off games this early in the season is something that will be important as we hit four-game weekends in March and beyond.”
On Friday, Kyle Gurney, Tyler Ross and Ryan Johnston each had two hits for the Falcons and Gurney drove in two runs.
On Saturday, BG trailed 5-0 going into the ninth inning and rallied to score three times before Middle Tennessee got the final out. Adam Fallon had two hits for Bowling Green.
Six different players had a hit in Sunday’s game.
Gurney hit .333 for the weekend and Ross had three hits.
Next up is three games at James Madison Friday-Sunday.