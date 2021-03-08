HARRISONBURG, Va. – The Bowling Green baseball team posted a 10-4 victory Sunday against James Madison to go 2-1 on the weekend.
Adam Furnas, a Bowling Green High School graduate, went 4-for-4 with four RBI in Sunday’s win.
Also for BG, Jared Johnson went 2-of-5 for a home run and three RBI and Adam Allen was 2-for-5.
Tyler Ross served as a catalyst in the lead-off spot, scoring three times and walking twice.
Gage Schenk was the winning pitcher, going the first four innings.
The Falcons trailed 3-2 after three innings, but scored six runs in the fourth inning, including Johnson’s home run. Furnas capped the six-run fourth with a two-run single with the bases loaded.
On Saturday Bowling Green trailed just 6-4 after five innings, but the Dukes broke the game open with a five-run sixth. JMU added one in the seventh and three in the eighth to post the 15-4 victory.
Ross continued his hot season at the plate, going for 2-for-4 with an RBI.
“We struggled in some areas of the game that make it tough to win. We have a resilient team and our ability to respond is going to be important for game three,” head coach Kyle Hallock said.
The Falcons won the opener on Friday, 10-6 The win marks the first victory for BG’s first-year head coach.
Bowling Green trailed 4-2 entering the seventh inning, but proceeded to score eight runs over the final three frames. Ross was 4-4 with a two-run RBI single in the seventh. The game really swung in BG’s momentum when Jack Krause hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning. Krause’s first-career home run, a line-drive bullet over the right centerfield fence, untied a 5-5 game and gave the Falcons the lead for good.
“It was a great team win tonight,” said Krause. “Guys were stepping up all game, and I am glad I was able to step up big for the team.”
Ross had three hits, two runs scored and two RBI and teammate Tyler Haas, an Eastwood graduate, had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI for the Falcons.
The Falcons, 2-4, will play a three-day series at Western Kentucky starting Friday.