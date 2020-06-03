In a head-spinning 18 days, the baseball program at Bowling Green State University went from not having a team to being able to play in the upcoming season.
The announcement that the program would continue came on Tuesday as baseball alumni were able to help secure $1.5 million over the next three years.
Danny Schmitz, who has been the head coach of the BGSU baseball program for 30 years, will remain in an advisory role, working to cultivate alumni relationships, according to a statement released Wednesday night.
Kyle Hallock, who began as an assistant coach for the Falcons in September 2018, has been named the interim head coach. Ryan Shay, a former Falcon baseball player and six-year assistant coach, remains an assistant coach for BGSU.
Bob Moosbrugger, athletics director at BGSU, met with the media Wednesday morning to officially announce that baseball, the first athletics program in Bowling Green history, will continue.
“It’s obviously a way better press conference than it was on May 15 and BGSU is grateful for its alumni, friends and fans who have stepped up during this difficult time to ensure that our alma mater is positioned to thrive on the other side of this COVID 19 crisis,” Moosbrugger said. “We are inspired by the efforts of the baseball alumni and look forward to continuing to cultivate and reinvigorate all of our BGSU alumni.
“I am pleased that BGSU baseball is back. However, as I told the guys I’ve been talking to, the work continues,” he added. “We are recommitted to the program with some great support from the alumni, and with the enthusiasm and momentum that they have generated over the last two weeks, we feel like this program can continue to survive and thrive as well.”
The funding calls for $750,000 for the next three years — $500,000 from the donations raised for operation money and $250,000 already in place for scholarship money.
“Over 200-plus alumni, friends and family have committed to this effort, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart,” Moosbrugger said. “We shouldn’t take anything for granted. And I told some of the guys, we have to continue this momentum and use it as a model for other areas.
“Whether you are an alumnus of the baseball program or an alumnus of the College of Health and Human Services, College of Business, we need our alumni to give back to BGSU. These are extraordinary times. The university’s funding will continue to be threatened, so not only baseball alumni, but every (alumnus) should be giving back to BGSU.”
When the program was dropped, the first thoughts were to put together $750,000 for five years, that was changed to three years.
“That’s where we started,” Moosbrugger said about five years. “We negotiated throughout the process and we’re comfortable with $1.5 million for three years and we fully expect we’ll continue fundraising for this program and pushing it forward through the future.
“We want to provide a great student-athlete experience and we want to be competitive,” he added. “And that’s what we talked a lot about during this conversation. Listen, we just don’t want it to come back to participate, we want this to be a competitive baseball program. We’ll continue to manage those and work toward even improving those, you know as long as we have that financial backing from the alumni.”
The donors are committed to continue to help the program, Moosbrugger said.
“They understand that this is going to be an annual challenge for us. I feel that this model can work for them, and when it is proven that it can work, then they can take this model to the other sports teams and say ‘Hey, listen, don’t take this for granted. This can happen to you in the future.’ Who knows what the future holds for us?”
There is a maximum of 27 student-athletes for the baseball team who can receive scholarships.
“NCAA rules permit you to have 27 whatever roster number you have, only 27 can be on scholarship. And they define the 11.7 (scholarships) divided by those 27, so they are all on partial scholarships,” Moosbrugger said. “Just to clarify, baseball is not the only sport program at BGSU that is not fully funded. Essentially all of our programs are not fully funded and that’s things that we’re working on and we hope to take this model – there are definitely some alumni in other sports that know that their programs need help financially, and we’ll try to continue to expand this so that it is not just on the backs of baseball.”
There were 34 players on the roster when baseball was dropped.
Over 20 put their names on the transfer portal in case the sport would not come back to Bowling Green.
Four players did transfer — Jake Wilson, outfielder, Liberty University; Nick Neibauer, catcher, Miami of Ohio; Trent Farquar, infielder, Michigan State; Jeremy Spezia, pitcher, Grand Valley State.
The rest of the players who went into the portal can withdraw and continue to play at Bowling Green.
“Our coaching staff have had that conversation with them. They are welcome back. We would love for all of them to return, and we’ll continue working through that process,” Moosbrugger said.
Schmitz is a three-time MAC Coach of the Year, who delivered seven conference championships (regular season or tournament) and was the Mid-American Conference’s active leader in all-time wins. His teams qualified for the NCAA Tournament three times – in 1998, 1999 and 2013. The Falcons won four MAC regular season titles and seven division championships in his tenure.
“We are extremely thankful for Danny’s 30 years of service to BGSU,” Moosbrugger said in a statement Wednesday night. “He is the longest tenured coach in the history of the BGSU Athletics Department and his legacy is unmatched. Danny was my coach at BGSU and he gave me an opportunity to play Division I baseball.”
Schmitz’s comments were included in the Wednesday night press release with Moosbrugger’s comments.
“First and foremost, I want to thank Andy Tracy and everyone involved with the process of reinstating BGSU Baseball,” Schmitz said of the former player who played professionally and is now the head coach at the Class AAA Columbus Clippers. “I couldn’t be more proud of the collective effort and I’m thrilled to no end that the baseball family came together. Their efforts were truly remarkable.
“I am so thankful for 30 incredible years as head baseball coach at BGSU. I am going out on my own terms and fully trust the staff that is in place. This program has new life, and I think it’s time for a new direction. I am not leaving Bowling Green. I am excited to be staying on at BGSU and will help the department and baseball program in any way that I can. I am excited to see the baseball program thrive for years to come.”
Hallock, named interim head coach, is no stranger to the MAC, having played at Kent State from 2008-11. He won four consecutive MAC championships and played in three NCAA regionals. He had a successful minor league pitching career before transitioning to the coaching profession. He spent four years as the pitching coach at Malone University before coming to BGSU. In one year at Bowling Green, the BGSU staff ranked in the top five in the league in ERA and fewest hits allowed. Bowling Green was second in the league in total runs allowed.