HOOVER, Ala. – The Bowling Green State University baseball program is set to begin the 2022 season this weekend with a three-game series against the St. Louis Billikens. The series is set to take place at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama and will be the first of three non-conference series to begin the season for the Falcons.
Bowling Green will be entering the second season of the Coach Hallock era. During Hallock’s first season in 2021 the Falcons went 20-30, including an 18-22 conference standing, marking the first 20-win season for BGSU since 2015. The Falcons will now look to pick up where they left off after finishing the 2021 season strong, winning six of their last seven games.
Kyle Gurney was named to the Preseason Top 50 Catchers list by D1Baseball. D1Baseball also named Owen Recker to the Top 20 MLB Prospect List for the MAC and Nathan Archer to the Impact Freshman List.
Perfect Game USA released preseason accolades as well, naming two Falcons. Nathan Rose was named a Preseason First Team All-MAC selection while Tyler Hays was named to the Top 20 Prospect List for the MAC.
Gage Schenk will take the mound in Bowling Green’s first game of the season after leading the Falcons in wins during the 2021 season, being 5-2 across 10 starts. The right-handed senior totaled 43 strikeouts during the 2021 campaign over 52 innings for BGSU.
The second game of the weekend will see Owen Recker on the bump. Recker last appeared for BGSU during the 2020 season, tossing 7.1 innings over two starts while logging five strikeouts.
The final game of the series will feature the right-handed sophomore Peyton Wilson getting the start. During his freshman season in 2021 Wilson made 10 appearances, including five starts, for the Orange and Brown. Wilson finished the 2021 season strong, giving up just one hit over 4.2 innings with three strikeouts against Northern Illinois in his final outing of the season.