The Bowling Green State University men’s basketball program lost to Ball State on Saturday at the Stroh Center.
The two teams battled late into the game, tied three minutes left in regulation. Ball State won 91-82 final.
Four Falcons reached double-digit points in the game, led by 18 from Samari Curtis who added six assists to his stat line.
It was a close start to the game with Ball State holding a slim 10-8 lead at the first media timeout. The Falcons soon went on a 5-0 run to take a 20-17 lead, but the Cardinals battled back to tie it at 22-22.
A 7-0 run in favor of Bowling Green pushed the score back in favor of BGSU at 32-24. Ball State answered with an 8-0 run to tie it back up at 32-32.
The Falcons scored a bucket, but the Cardinals were quick to have another 8-0 to take a 40-34 lead.
BG chipped away at the Ball State lead before halftime, heading to the break down just two, 46-44.
Daeqwon Plowden opened up the second half with the first four points, giving the Falcons a 48-46 lead.
A 5-0 run for Ball State would swing the score back in favor of the Cardinals at 57-53, but the Falcons came back to tie it 57-57.
The ties would continue to 66-66 before a 7-0 run would grant the Falcons a 70-66 lead. The game would once again be knotted up, 74-74, then 79-79.
A late 5-0 run put the Cardinals up 84-80. The Falcons would draw close, but the need to foul late and stop the clock allowed Ball State to pull away for a 91-82 final.
BGSU will be back on the court Tuesday, traveling to Akron to face the Zips.