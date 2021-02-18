Another $700,000 in cuts, to cover the remaining estimated $3 million in revenue losses, have yet to be made in athletics at Bowling Green State University.
“That’s the part that we’re asking the Falcon Club members to assist with. There is still belt tightening to come,” said Jason Knavel, assistant athletic director for athletic communications.
“There are 16 of 18 teams still to compete with spring sports. Plans are in place, but the majority of the athletic events are still to take place.”
The department has already made $2.3 million in cuts.
A recent Falcon Club communication from Bob Moosbrugger, director of athletics, referencing a 2020-21 school year $3 million shortfall for BGSU athletics, outlined some of the adjustments the department has made in response to coronavirus-related losses.
With $2.3 million already cut, that leaves the estimated $700,000 in possible cuts to come.
Knavel said hopes are that revenues on the remaining events are higher than estimated.
The biggest loss was the $1.2 million in game guarantees to BGSU for the cancellation of the Ohio State football game. The total game guarantees to BGSU was supposed to be $1.7 million, Knavel said.
The game guarantees are typically given by larger schools to smaller schools for playing on their home turf. The bigger school gets the benefit of a home game, which includes gate revenues and concessions, while the smaller school gets a boost to the athletic budget.
The $3 million revenue shortfall was partially dealt with in May, with the $2.3 million in cuts.
“That just goes back to, generally, lost ticket sales and lost revenues. It’s not anything new that we haven’t been anticipating or expecting. It’s money that we talked about at the beginning of the spring, when the NCAA Tournament was canceled and took away NCAA distribution money,” Knavel said. “When you talk about lost ticket sales and that sort of thing, our revenue generation opportunities were limited for the upcoming year.”
The cuts for the 2021 fiscal year total $2.3 million.
“There are a lot of areas where we have cut budgets,” Knavel said.
Among the cost-cutting adjustments were fewer non-conference games, less travel, furloughs and job cuts.
The most immediate change in May was elimination of the baseball program, but that, and the three coaching jobs, was saved entirely by donations.
Football took the biggest cuts, with $545,125 from operations, resulting from three fewer home games. The team played a five-game schedule in the fall, with three games at home, instead of the typical six.
Additionally, the bowl subsidy of $98,000 was not paid to the MAC.
All MAC members pay the subsidy, but without a bowl game, there was no need for the payment.
Non-football game operations were also cut by $200,000, by way of a reduction in contests that did not need staffing.
The department typically has 80 full-time jobs, and approximately 10% were cut in May, between full and part-time positions, Knavel said. That resulted in a savings of $258,628, when the equivalent of 6.5 full-time positions, representing 10 people, were eliminated.
Those losses were part of a university-wide cut of 119 full-time positions. For the athletic department, the three baseball jobs came back.
Furloughs and pay reduction for 18 days brought another $600,000 in savings. Knavel said that was equivalent to 10 jobs, without the equivalent loss in staff.
There were also positions unfilled that equaled budget savings through attrition.
Travel, for teams and recruiting, was cut by $602,000.
“Recruiting doesn’t happen the way it used to, in which coaches used to drive or fly to watch kids play. The NCAA has eliminated that for much of the year, due to covid reasons,” Knavel said.
All of those activities are now being done remotely, by phone or with Zoom.
Knavel said that the future is positive, with the vaccines and things opening back up. He stressed that revenues on the remaining sports could be higher.
“We’re hopeful. It’s going to be dependent on where we are, in terms of a university and a society, in terms of what we are able to do. Are we going to be able to have full stadiums and arenas again?” Knavel said.
He also said that athletics has to abide by state and federal limitations, while working with local health departments and other entities, like the NCAA.
“A percentage of our budget is dependent on student fees and what enrollment looks like, so that’s important to us. Our job is to help recruit students and student athletes, because fees make up a portion of our budget,” Knavel said.