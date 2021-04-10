The Bowling Green State University Department of Athletics has announced changes to attendance policies for outdoor events.
With recent updates from the State of Ohio, outdoor events for Falcon Athletics will now be open for general public attendance. Fans interested in attending outdoor athletic events are no longer required to be included on a team pass list to gain admission.
Outdoor venues, including Cochrane Soccer Stadium, Steller Field at Haas Stadium, and Meserve Field are impacted by these changes.
BGSU will continue to monitor attendance numbers and make adjustments as necessary based on maximum capacity at each facility.
Fans will still be required to physical distance at least six feet and wear a face covering at all times. Groups are permitted to congregate up to 10 people and will not be required to be from the same household. These guidelines are effective immediately and will remain in place through the remainder of regular season competition pending additional changes from the state.
All prior guidelines for indoor sporting events will remain in place including physical distancing and required masking. Face coverings are required upon entry and throughout all facilities for individuals age 3+. Sanitation stations will be available at all Falcon Athletic events, and guests are asked to not attend if they are experiencing common symptoms of COVID-19 or may have been exposed to someone who has.