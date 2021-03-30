The Bowling Green State University Department of Athletics is set to host the MAC Volleyball Tournament Friday at the Stroh Center.
The regular season champion Falcons will host Western Michigan, Ohio, and Miami in this two-day tournament. Although the facility will be operating with increased maximum attendance due to modified guidelines for indoor sporting events in the state of Ohio, there will be no general public ticket sales.
While Governor DeWine is allowing up to 25 percent of fixed seating capacity at indoor venues, physical distancing requirements will still limit Stroh Center capacity to 434 attendees for the tournament. Competing teams will receive the majority of those tickets, with remaining tickets reserved for competing schools' students and a limited number of University guests.
Student ticketing will be handled on a first-come-first-served basis with any attending students required to provide their university ID in order to gain entry. Students interested in attending will need to queue up in front of the north ticket lobby and will be permitted entry no earlier than 60 minutes prior to the day's first match. Friday's semifinal round will be handled as one session with tickets good for both matches. Ticket availability for all MAC students will be no fewer than 50 tickets for Friday's semifinal round and 100 for Saturday's championship match.