The Mid-American Conference released the 2022 football schedules Friday.
Bowling Green State University’s slate features 12 regular-season games, including six home games. Starting times and network designations for all contests will be announced at a later date.
In 2022, Bowling Green will host Eastern Kentucky (Sept. 10), Marshall (Sept. 17), Buffalo (Oct. 8), Miami (OH) (Oct. 15) Western Michigan (Nov. 2) and Kent State (Nov. 9).
BGSU will travel to UCLA (Sept. 3), Mississippi State (Sept. 24), Akron (Oct. 1), Central Michigan (Oct. 22), Toledo (Nov. 15) and Ohio (Nov. 22).
Homecoming is set for Sept. 17 when Marshall comes to Doyt Perry Stadium.
Bowling Green faces eight teams that earned bowl bids in 2021 – Central Michigan (Sun Bowl), Kent State (Famous Idaho Potato Bowl), Marshall (New Orleans Bowl), Miami (OH) (Frisco Classic Bowl), Mississippi State (Liberty Bowl), Toledo (Bahamas), UCLA (Holiday Bowl) and Western Michigan (Quick Lane Bowl).
Bowling Green’s schedule features four MAC games, which is the most for BGSU since the 2017 season also ended with four in a row.
The Falcons have an off weekend on Oct. 29.
BGSU does not face MAC foes Ball State, Eastern Michigan, or Northern Illinois in 2022.