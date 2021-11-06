OBETS, Ohio — Bowling Green senior Aaron Partin finished 65th out of 178 runners at the Division I boys state cross country championships at Fortress Obetz, finishing in 16:12.7.
“Aaron ran a strong race today. He was focused and worked his plan,” said BG coach Pat Carney. “He ran his PR and really moved up in the middle of the race.
“He was still moving strong with about 800 (meters) to go and the fast pace caught up with him toward the end. We are so proud of his race and his season.”
In the D-III girls race, Eastwood placed 13th out of 20 teams, scoring 286 points. Minerva (136) was the team champion.
Eastwood freshman Leah Emch and sophomore Avery Bowman were the Eagles’ top two runners, finishing in 19:32 and 19:32.3 to place 43rd and 44th out of 180 runners.
Other Eastwood runners were junior Talia Baum (20:46.6), sophomore Haley Sponaugle (20:51.5), sophomore Zoe Ramsey (21:12.7), sophomore Cameron Sechkar (21:51.2) and senior Maisy Stevenson (22:52.6).