In his second year as the head football coach for the Bowling Green Falcons, Scot Loeffler is ready to go.
Practices have started with 95 players and another 10 who were tested and are quarantined before starting practice.
The team is going to stay outside as much as possible for practices. The weight lifting will continue to be in Perry Field House.
The Falcons were scheduled for 12 games, but the Big Ten dropped Ohio State and Illinois from BG’s schedule.
The other two nonconference games are Robert Morris on Sept. 12 and Liberty University on Oct. 3, both at Perry Field.
“We are going to have some clarity this week in regards to schedule and who were are playing and all that,” Loeffler said. “I think the Big 12 will make some decision this week and I think our conference (Mid-American Conference) will make some decisions.
“My mindset with this thing right now it’s day to day. We want to keep our guys healthy and safe day-to-day and get our football work in,” he continued. “We want to make sure we will follow the guidelines and listen to what our leadership has to say.”