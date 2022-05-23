DIVISION I DISTRICT TRACK
BOWLING GREEN @ FINDLAY
FINDLAY — Bowling Green’s 4x100 relay team finished first at the Findlay Division I district meet in a time of 50.37.
BG’s Allison Wiles was third in the 1600 (5:27.64) and Maddie O’Dell was fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.15). The top four advance to next week’s regionals.
In the boys meet, BG’s Caleb Prater won the high jump (6 feet, 1 inch), Aidan Novinsky was third in the 3200 (10:17.61), and Nick Gaskins was third in the long jump (20-8).
Finishing fourth was Kirby Bucks in the 800 (2:00.53), Aaron Partin in the 3200 (10:20.79), and the 4x800 relay (8:23).