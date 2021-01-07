Gavin Lammers, of Bowling Green High School, signed a national letter of intent Thursday to run cross country at the University of Toledo.
Lammers’ final choices included Bowling Green State University and UT. The high school senior graduates in May and will enroll at Toledo in the fall.
“I’m pretty happy right now, I’m excited to run for college,” Lammers said.
He plans to study mechanical engineering with the intent to work in the automotive industry after college. Lammers cited the engineering school as a major factor in the decision to attend UT.
“I think it was a pretty easy decision. (BGSU and UT) are pretty close. It was between BGSU and UT, and I just decided UT,” Lammers said.
Lammers’ coaches and administrators both had high praise for the student-athlete. Athletic Director Dirk Conner said he pictures Lammers when thinking of cross country runners working hard during the off-season.
“The number of times I’ve seen (him) out and about and the hard work I know that (he) put in. For me, this is a pretty cool moment,” Conner said. “I thank (him) for doing things always the right way, and I hope (he) got as much out of it as (he’s) given to everyone else that’s been involved.”
Boys cross country head coach Pat Carney said Lammers did not fully buy into the sport until his junior year.
“It’s a testament to (his) hard, dedication, and everything that (he) put into the program,” Carney said. “He turned into one of the best distance runners to ever walk the halls at Bowling Green High School. That is impressive, and now we’re on to bigger and better things.”
Lammers garnered all-league first team honors his junior and senior years.
Lammers helped lead Bowling Green to a first place finish in the Northern Lakes League boys cross country championship in October. Lammers also won the inaugural Wildcat Invitational cross country meet in September with a time of 16:08.50.