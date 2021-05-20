Bowling Green High School baseball launched two home runs in the first three innings Wednesday, defeating Sylvania Southview 10-0 in a Division I Sectional Final.
The win moves the Bobcats to 15-10 on the season and gives them their third victory over the Cougars this season. This is a Bobcat team that has been rolling as of late as this win gets them their fifth victory in the past six games.
“When we play Bobcat baseball, we know we are capable of beating pretty much anybody. Coming off this last week we had a really good week, we were flying high with confidence and we are really loving what Nate is doing on the bump,” BGHS head coach Fred Riggs said after the game.
Nate Kress, who in his last outing threw an incredible 10-inning shutout to knock off state ranked Anthony Wayne, was lights out on the mound again today. Through five innings the sophomore gave up no runs on one hit, three strikeouts, and one walk. In his last 15 innings pitched, Kress has given up just two hits.
“He (Kress) threw first pitch strikes and that is huge for us,” Riggs said of Kress’s performance on the mound. “Southview has some good hitters, and he was able to stay ahead in the count and keep them off balance.”
The first home run came off the bat of Ryan Jackson in the very first inning as he took a pitch and drove over the center field wall to give the Bobcats a 2-0 lead.
Brandon Tucker extended the Bowling Green lead to 3-0 in the second with an RBI single, and then on the first pitch of the third inning, Eli Brown sent a long ball flying over the left field wall to make the score 4-0.
“Those two guys (Jackson and Brown) have been clutch all year long. When we need key hits and we come to their spot in the lineup, they have been able to produce, whether it was just base hits or driving in runs, they have just been clutch all year long and the same thing happened tonight,” Riggs said.
That wasn’t the end of the Bobcat’s third inning however, it was actually just the beginning of a huge outburst.
After Brown’s home run, Kress helped himself with an RBI single, Southview walked a runner in, Brandon Tucker drove in his second RBI of the game with a single, Jackson got his fourth RBI of the game with a two-RBI double and Brown drove in his second RBI of the inning with a sacrifice fly.
All of this put the Bobcats in complete command and gave them 10-0 lead heading to the fourth inning.
No more runs came across the plate in the game as Kress shut the Cougars down and gave the Bobcats a resounding sectional final victory.
The Bobcats were led by the top three hitters in their order Tucker, Jackson and Brown who combined for eight of the 10 total RBIs in the game for BGHS. Jackson led the team going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Tucker also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Brown went 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs.
The Bobcats will now look ahead to rematch with Anthony Wayne in district semifinals, who defeated Ashland 4-1 in their sectional final matchup. The last time the two teams met resulted in a 1-0, 10-inning for the Bobcats.
“We are really confident. We know that they (Anthony Wayne) are a really good team, and we are going to have to play Bobcat baseball, which is perfect baseball,” Riggs said. “We just need to keep going with the confidence and the belief that we can compete with anyone. The kids are believing it now and as long as we come out and do our thing I think we’ll be right there with them.”