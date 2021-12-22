LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Kadie Hempfling and the BGSU women’s basketball team blistered the net with scorching second-half shooting on Tuesday night, downing the University of Tennessee at Martin, 67-52.
The game, the final contest of the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic, was held at South Point Arena.
“This was a great trip to Vegas with two team wins. I thought our team got great contributions from everyone, and I really liked our second half tonight. We will keep working to get better as we head into MAC play,” said BGSU Coach Robyn Fralick.
Hempfling, who played her prep ball at Ottawa-Glandorf High School, scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the second half for the Falcons (5-4), who end non-conference play on a four-game winning streak.
BGSU went 17-of-28 from the field (60.7%) after halftime, including an 8-of-13 effort from three-point range. Hempfling made all five of her second-half shot attempts, including three from the arc, while fellow senior Madisen Parker was 3-of-4 from long distance en route to 11 points, all in the second half.
Hempfling, playing in her 99th career game as a Falcon, surpassed the 900-point mark for her career. She now has 912 points and is the 37th player in program history to score more than 900 points. She moved up five spots on the BGSU career scoring list during the team’s trip to Vegas, and now ranks 35th in school history on that chart.
The Falcons had four runs of eight points or more in the win. BG used a pair of 9-0 runs – one in the first quarter and one in the second – to take a 24-15 lead over the Skyhawks (3-8) at the half. The Falcons allowed UTM to shoot just 24% (6-of-25) in the opening 20 minutes.
An eight-point run in the third period lifted the lead to 18 points, and another 8-0 surge in the fourth quarter gave BGSU a 27-point advantage, the largest of the night.
For the game, the Falcons shot 55% from the field and went 12-of-25 (48%) from the arc. BGSU’s hot shooting and a dominant 38-19 rebounding advantage were enough to offset an uncharacteristic 27 turnovers.
The Skyhawks shot 37.7% for the game but were at just 29.8% before making six-straight shots to end the game. BG led by 25 with three minutes left, before UTM ended the contest on a 13-3 run.