BG’s Ruby Linton (10) chases down the ball next to Toledo’s Betsy Lueck during the first half Thursday afternoon. Nikki Cox scored in overtime to lift the Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team to a 1-0 win over Toledo at Cochrane Stadium. BG’s Lili Berg had six saves to earn a shutout vs. the Rockets. With the victory, coupled with other results around the Mid-American Conference on Thursday, the Falcons have captured the MAC regular-season title and will host the conference tournament semifinals on Thursday and the championship on Nov. 7.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former BGHS teacher airs grievances at board meeting
- Owner of Perrysburg auto dealership pleads guilty to theft
- BG police investigate shooting; one man hospitalized
- Perrysburg board members at odds with Ewbank statement
- BGSU to construct new campus gateway, restoring traditional look
- Inspirational Izzy: BGHS runner overcomes odds to run
- Elmwood gets historic win over Eastwood at home in pivotal conference matchup
- High-speed pursuit in BG ends in crash
- Pull perennials, or just let them be?
- Kimberley Lyn Ringler
Videos
Collections
- Eastwood vs Elmwood, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021
- BG vs Maumee, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021
- BG vs Liberty Center, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021
- Division II CC district championship, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021
- Elmwood vs Rossford, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021
- Perrysburg vs Northview, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021
- Eastwood vs Rossford, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021
- Perrysburg vs Springfield, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021
- Eastwood vs Lake, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021
- NLL Cross Country Championships, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2021