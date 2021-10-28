BG’s Ruby Linton (10) chases down the ball next to Toledo’s Betsy Lueck during the first half Thursday afternoon. Nikki Cox scored in overtime to lift the Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team to a 1-0 win over Toledo at Cochrane Stadium. BG’s Lili Berg had six saves to earn a shutout vs. the Rockets. With the victory, coupled with other results around the Mid-American Conference on Thursday, the Falcons have captured the MAC regular-season title and will host the conference tournament semifinals on Thursday and the championship on Nov. 7.

0
0
0
0
0