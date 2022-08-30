TONTOGANY — Bowling Green volleyball defeated host Otsego Saturday in four sets, 25-20, 24-26, 25-15, 25-17.
For BG, Madison Cowan had 10 kills, three aces, 16 digs and one assist, and Francesca Meek had one kill, two aces, and 23 digs.
Also for the Bobcats, Abigail Slembarski had two kills, three aces, 11 digs and 25 assists, and Macyn Dean-Scheele had four kills, two blocks and one dig.
For Otsego, junior Addysen Limes passed with 94% accuracy and junior Faith Kiefer passed with 94% accuracy and had 13 kills and 22 kill assists
Junior Emily Genson had 12 kills and senior Kylee Baranski had 26 kill assists for the Knights.
BG is back in action today at home versus Sylvania Southview in the Northern Lakes League opener.
Perrysburg sweeps Tiger Invitational
ATTICA, Ohio — Perrysburg boys and girls cross country won their first meet of the season at the Seneca East Tiger Cross Country Invitational Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets won the big-school Black Division, scoring 61 points to defeat Miamisburg (80), Cincinnati Loveland (88), Shelby (99), Lexington (128), Cloverleaf (155), Shaker Heights (164), Tiffin Columbian (227), Springfield (232) and Norwalk (249),
Leading the way for the Jackets were sophomore Anthony Clark (fifth, 16:17), senior Andrew Beeks (11th, 17:00), senior Ryan Montross (13th, 17:05), freshman Brody Bauman (15th, 17:10) and senior Carter Fry (17th, 17:15).
In the girls meet, the defending Division I state champion Perrysburg team scored 40 to defeat Loveland (64), Shaker Heights (108), Lexington (134), Cloverleaf (158), Cincinnati Sycamore (176), Toledo Notre Dame (190), Norwalk (195), Miamisburg (214), Columbian (221), Shelby (234) and Springfield (375).
For Perrysburg, Ava Beeks (19:04.7) was fourth, AnnaSophia Gower (19:22.2) was sixth, Hannah Kersten (19:24.1) was seventh, Sydney Daudelin (19:32.1) was 11th and Natalie Sanders (19:39) was12th.
The Yellow Jackets will be in action Saturday at 9:15 a.m. at the Mel Brodt Invitational hosted by Bowling Green State University.
In the boys Orange Division, Elmwood was 18th and Lake was 19th out of 21 teams. Lake’s Micah Balsmeyer finished 31st in 18:00.8. Elmwood’s Jakob Zibbel was 39th in 18:17.4.
In the girls Orange Division, Lake was 17th and Elmwood 18th out of 21 teams. Lake’s Tabatha Balsmayer finished in 23:22.2 and Elmwood’s Danica Beasley finished in 24:18.7.
Lake 8, Northwood 0
In boys soccer Saturday, Lake’s Kaiden Reed and Gael Rios each had a three-goal hat trick, accounting for six goals as the Flyers shut out Northwood, 8-0.
Jackson Gladieux and Mason Sneed also scored for Lake. Gladieux had two assists and Reed, Preston Snyder and Macen Kos had one assist each. Goalkeeper Holden Wodrich had two saves for Lake.