TONTOGANY — Bowling Green volleyball defeated host Otsego Saturday in four sets, 25-20, 24-26, 25-15, 25-17.

For BG, Madison Cowan had 10 kills, three aces, 16 digs and one assist, and Francesca Meek had one kill, two aces, and 23 digs.

