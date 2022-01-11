BOWLING GREEN-OTSEGO GIRLS
TONTOGANY— In a non-league tilt, Bowling Green girls basketball took an early 16-2 lead and cruised to a 52-20 victory over Otsego Monday.
BG improves to 2-8 while the Knights remain winless in 10 games.
CeCe Marovich led BG with 11 points, Shayle Greiner scored nine, Jamie Sayen had eight points and Madi Cowan and Lola Thompson scored five points each for the Bobcats.
Jayla Parker scored three points and Macyn Dean-Scheele, Allison Fry and Mackenna Fry added two points apiece for BG.
For Otsego, Lauren Hillesheim scored six points, Sophie Dimick scored five points, and Sam Lehr and Morgan Hillesheim added three points each.
Savannah Villarreal scored two points and Jaycie Studer had one point for the Knights.
NORTH BALTIMORE-TOLEDO CHRISTIAN GIRLS
TOLEDO — Kendall Braden scored 20 points, Kaylona Butler scored 18 and Mackenzie Royal-Davis scored 17 as Toledo Christian defeated visiting North Baltimore, 61-22, in girls basketball Monday night.
Grace Hagemeyer led NB with 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Tigers were 10-for-17 from inside the arc, but 0-for-10 outside the arc and committed 24 turnovers. The Tigers were also outrebounded 24-23.
The Tigers fall to 8-5 while TC improves to 8-3.
For NB, Hailey Lennard had six points and three assists, Gabby Estrada scored four points, Lydia Feehan had two points and Cadence Andrich had a steal.
For the Eagles, Jordan Rosales, Macey Wensink and Myiah Welborn added two points each.