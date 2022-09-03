NAPOLEON — In Northern Lakes League tennis Thursday, Bowling Green swept Napoleon, 5-0 to improve to 10-2 on the season.
In singles, Libby Barnett (BG) defeated Gracie Butler 6-3,6-1, Julia Barnett (BG) defeated Kyrah Rodriguez 6-0,6-0, and Sarah Mathey (BG) defeated McKenna Martin 6-0,6-0.
In doubles, Audrey Geyman and Hannah Mathey defeated Maddie Heuer and Alivia Retcher 6-1, 6-0, and Audra Hammer and Audrey Nester (BG) defeated Paige Sherman and Brylee Bressler 6-0, 6-1.
Eastwood 2, Woodmore 1
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood junior Delaine Zura scored twice to lead the Eagles to a 2-1 Northern Buckeye Conference victory over visiting Woodmore Thursday.
Zura, who scored one goal in each half, was assisted by seniors Grace Kingery and Kayden Firsdon. Eastwood sophomore goalkeeper Jordan Jensen made four saves.
Eastwood remains unbeaten at 3-0-1 overall and 2-0 in the NBC while Woodmore falls to 3-1 and 1-1.
Lake 8, Otsego 3
TONTOGANY — Gael Rios scored a hat trick plus one, and his four goals propelled visiting Lake to an 8-3 Northern Buckeye Conference boys soccer victory Thursday.
Lake remains undefeated at 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the NBC while Otsego falls to 2-2 and 1-1.
Brady Hayward scored twice for the Flyers, and Preston Snyder and Jackson Gladieux had one goal apiece.
Hayward had two assists, and Gael Rios and Macen Kos had one assist each. Lake goalkeeper Holden Wodrich had two saves.
For Otsego, Andrea Grandmaison scored a goal, Markel Aranbarri had a goal and an assist and Hudson Thomas had a goal and an assist.
Toledo Whitmer 3, Bowling Green 1
TOLEDO — Aaron Mejiritski scored for Bowling Green, but three players scored for Whitmer to lead the Panthers to a 3-1 non-league boys soccer victory Thursday.
Scoring for Whitmer was J.J. Aiken, Graham Parsons, and Rayan Farhan. The Panthers improve to 3-2 while the Bobcats fall to 2-2.
Lake 3, Genoa 0
MILLBURY — In Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball Thursday, Lake swept visiting Genoa 25-9, 25-9, 25-4.
Lake leaders were Ella Vorst with nine kills, Taryn DeWese with six kills, and Skyler Foster with six aces. Lake is now 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the league.
Sylvania Northview 3, Bowling Green 0
SYLVANIA—In Northern Lakes League volleyball Thursday, Northview swept Bowling Green 25-14, 25-12, 25-16.
For BG, Tara Hastings had four kills, three solo blocks, and three digs, Francesca Meek had 23 digs and one ace, and Abigail Slembarski had three kills, one block assist, six digs, and 13 assists.
Tuesday, BG travels to Perrysburg to take on the Yellow Jackets with varsity starting at 6:45 p.m.
Perrysburg 3, Napoleon 0
NAPOLEON — In Northern Lakes League volleyball Thursday, visiting Perrysburg swept Napoleon 25-9, 25-22, 25-10.
Otsego 3, Rossford 2
TONTOGANY — Tuesday night, Otsego volleyball fell behind visiting Rossford 2-0 and came back to win the match, 19-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18, 16-14.
For Otsego, junior Emily Genson had 21 kills with a 76% kill attempt ratio and 14 digs with 75% passing accuracy.
Otsego senior Bryndie Funk passed in serve receive with 96% passing accuracy, junior Faith Kiefer had 12 kills with 18 digs and 90% passing accuracy and junior Addy Limes had 14 digs and passed withi 75% accuracy.
Otsego senior Emma DiFetierici had four solo stuff blocks.
Perrysburg 163, Sylvania Southview 195
PERRYSBURG — In a Northern Lakes League matchup at Belmont Country Club Tuesday, Perrysburg boys golf defeated Southview, 195-163.
Scores for Perrysburg were Cody Schneider (39), Josh Weisenburger (40), Mackeane Hanley (42), and Kyle Ross (42).
Perrysburg 168, Sylvania Southview 207
OTTAWA LAKE, Mich — At Whiteford Valley Golf Course Thursday, Perrysburg junior Sydney Deal shot a 34 to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 168-207 Northern Lakes League girls golf victory over Southview Thursday.
Also, for Perrysburg, Olivia Eiseman shot 43, Paige Feldkamp shot 44, and Ariyah Ellis shot 47.
For the Cougars, Sydney Sutton shot 48, Evvie Jackson shot 51, Ashley O’Loughlin shot 53 and Emma Curth shot 55.
Anthony Wayne 165, Bowling Green 210
WATERVILLE — At Fallen Timbers Golf Course Thursday, Anthony Wayne girls golf defeated Bowling Green, 165-210.
BG scores were Lily Pollick (41), Annie Urban (54), Kennedy Brown (56) and Sophie Fruth (59).
AW scores were Kennedy Kehres (40), Sophia Stanton (41), Maddie Mitchell (41) and CeCe Stamm (43).
Otsego 211, Genoa 237
OREGON — In Northern Buckeye Conference girls golf Thursday, Elizabeth Jackson shot a 44 to lead Otsego to a 211-237 victory over Genoa at Maumee Bay State Park Golf Course.
Other Otsego golfers were Lizzy Budge (52), Summer Lehsten (57), Ella Kosinski (58), Carley Etchie (67), and Emy Wilkins (69). The Knights are 3-0 in dual matches this season.
Wauseon 198, Lake 219
WAUSEON — At Ironwood Golf Club Thursday, Callaway Gerken shot a 43 for medalist honors to lead Wauseon to a 198-219 girls golf victory.
Lake scores were Sarah Patrick (47), Abby Loving (51), Grace Collins (57), and Addison Schultz (64).
Other Wauseon golfers were Ashley Fisher (55), Jaylee Perez (46), and Ruth Shelt (54).