NAPOLEON — In Northern Lakes League tennis Thursday, Bowling Green swept Napoleon, 5-0 to improve to 10-2 on the season.

In singles, Libby Barnett (BG) defeated Gracie Butler 6-3,6-1, Julia Barnett (BG) defeated Kyrah Rodriguez 6-0,6-0, and Sarah Mathey (BG) defeated McKenna Martin 6-0,6-0.

0
0
0
0
0