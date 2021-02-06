TOLEDO – The Bowling Green State University swimming and diving team won the Battle of I-75 Saturday, defeating Toledo 157-142.
The 200 medley relay team kick-started the action with a victory and the Falcons continued to hold momentum throughout. BGSU won 10-of-16 events in total to get the win.
“We are happy with the win,” BGSU swim/dive coach Ricky Perkins said. “We did a good job of staying focused throughout the meet, especially during the second half of the meet. We won almost every individual event, which shows our overall strength and fitness as a team. We were great in the 500, 400 IM and 200 events, another sign of our fitness. Our goals over the next week are to build speed and to continue to build confidence.”
Daisy Platts, Taylor Harris, Lauren Sullivan and Anna Eriksson set the tone early with that 200 medley victory at 1:45.94 and Platts built on it with wins in the 100 freestyle (52.46 seconds) and 100 backstroke (55.00 seconds). Sullivan was runner-up to Platts in the 100 backstroke (58.31 seconds) but earned her own individual victory in the 200 backstroke (2:06.50).
Harris was victorious in the 200 breaststroke (2:25.77) and added a runner-up result in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.06). Eriksson posted a win in the 100 butterfly (57.30 seconds) and a second-place result in the 50 freestyle (24.26 seconds).
In the 1-meter dive, Zoe Smith (231.45 points) and Grace Ellis (225.00 points) placed first and second, respectively.
Freshman Ava Vial continued her strong start to her Bowling Green swimming career. She picked up a first-place finish in the 200 butterfly (2:10.43) and a second-place finish in the 400 IM (4:42.51). Kellie House placed first in the 500-freestyle (5:13.60), netting some much needed points in a late event. Maddy Andrews had a first-place finish in the 400 IM (4:40.03) as well.
Bowling Green is now off until competing in the Buffalo Diving Invitational on Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. in Buffalo.