The Bowling Green State University hockey team bounced back on Sunday to top Mercyhurst in a 3-1 final to split the weekend series.
Tim Theocharidis led the way for the Falcons (4-1) with his first career multiple-goal effort. Cameron Wright adding the third score. T.J. Lloyd also tallied a multiple-point effort, assisting on both of Theocharidis’ goals. Goalie Eric Dop picked up his third win of the season.
With just under four minutes remaining in the first period the Falcons were able to net the first goal of the game. From the blue line Theocharidis scored his second goal of the season to put the Falcons ahead going into the second period. Lloyd and Max Johnson were credited with the assists on the score.
In the second period Theocharidis and Lloyd connected for another score. It was again Theocharidis with the goal and Lloyd on the assist.
Before the end of the period Mercyhurst answered with their first goal. Noah Kane scored with assists from Khristian Acosta and Paul Maust.
Cameron Wright added an insurance goal for the Falcons in the third period, his third score of the season, with an assist coming from Taylor Schneider.
With a little under seven minutes remaining in the game Mercyhurst’s Keanan Stewart received a game misconduct and five-minute major for hitting from behind. While the Falcons didn’t score during the extended power play, they controlled the puck and kept the lead intact late in the game.
With an assist on Theocharidis’ goal in the first period, Johnson tallied career point 103, moving him into a tie for 65th all-time in program history.
With two goals, Theocharidis logged his first multiple-goal game of his career and just his fourth multiple-point game in the Orange and Brown. He now has three goals during the 2020-21 season.
Assisting on both of Theocharidis’ goals, Lloyd logged at least one assist for the second straight game as well as having an assist in four of the Falcons’ five games this year, now with five on the season. The two assists in this game served as his first multiple-assist game of his career and third multiple-point game.
The Falcons registered 51 shots on goal over the course of the game marking the first time they had 50 or more shots on goal in a game since Feb. 28 when they logged 58 in a 4-3 overtime victory over Alabama Huntsville.
It’s also the first time they’ve had at least 50 shots on goal against a non-league opponent since Oct. 19, 2013 when they totaled exactly 50 against Colgate in a 7-0 win.
After having just 18 and 15 saves in his first two starts, Dop registered a new season-high 24 saves en route to his third win of the season.
“Again tonight we did a lot of things well. We generated a bunch of quality chances, both 5-on-5 and on the power play,” said head coach Ty Eigner. “Their goalie was really good all weekend. I’m not sure when the last time was we had a goalie who made close to 90 saves against us on a weekend.”
On Saturday, the Falcons came up short for their first loss of the season in a 2-1 final against Mercyhurst at the Slater Family Ice Arena.
The lone goal of the game for BG came off the stick of Evan Dougherty, his first goal of the season and fifth of his career.
Bowling Green will be back in action this weekend for a home-and-home series against Ferris State that will be played as a non-conference matchup. The Falcons will host the first game on Friday before heading to Big Rapids on Saturday with both games set for 7:07 p.m. puck drops.