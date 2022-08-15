BOWLNG GREEN 2, EVERGREEN 0
METAMORA — Macy Ash scored twice with one assist by Maddy Adams as the Bowling Green girls soccer team opened the season with a 2-0 non-league victory over Evergreen at Pifer Field Friday.
BG goalkeeper Ella Billiot had 11 saves in earning the shutout.
BOWLING GREEN 5, FOSTORIA 0
FOSTORIA — At Fostoria High School, Bowling Green girls tennis swept Fostoria, 5-0, Friday on the Redmen’s courts.
BG singles wins were Libby Barnett (BG) over Alyssa Durst 6-2,6-0, Julia Barnett (BG) defeated Morgyn Ricker 6-0, 6-1, and Audrey Nester (BG) defeated Kam Coopshaw 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles wins for the Bobcats were Audrey Geyman and Hannah Mathey(BG) over Ella Brose and Leaf Branch 6-0,6-0, and BG’s Audra Hammer and Teeda Cromwell defeated Serenity Van Ravenswaay and Bre Bachus 6-1, 6-0.
(Send sports news to [email protected].)