Bowling Green girls soccer got the privilege of being the first varsity team to play on the new artificial turf at the football stadium.
More importantly, the Bobcats (1-1) got their first win of the season, defeating Wapakoneta (0-2), 3-2 on Thursday.
The BG soccer programs are moving from the former soccer field south of the stadium and playing home games at the football stadium, and BG girls coach Erika Kimple loves the turf.
“It’s absolutely fantastic. I think we are really great on the turf. We love the fast speed of play, and it is really great for the girls soccer team to have a home game here,” Kimple said.
BG junior forward Sydney Mass, who scored the Bobcats’ second goal, says she believes it will help because of her team’s athleticism on the front line.
“It made the game a lot faster. It was just a heck of a game with the speed of play. I think we really connected balls well on this field, especially,” Mass said. “It helps tremendously because it is just so fast and that makes it easier.”
Even BG senior goalkeeper Carrina Wiseman-Esparza noticed the speed of play was faster. Of course, the Bobcats have been practicing on the turf, too.
“It was a lot faster, but I’ve been playing on the turf for a while now. To be honest, it is a lot more fun on the turf than on the grass,” Wiseman-Esparz said.
BG and Wapakoneta both came into the game having suffered season opening 5-0 losses — the Bobcats to Lima Shawnee and the Redskins to Sidney Lehman Catholic.
After both teams kicked the ball back and forth through 10 minutes, BG’s offense started to create some organization and scored two first half goals. Kimple said that the change in style was badly needed.
“We spent the last two days working on it. I think we are actually a really good possession team. We haven’t been wanting to play possession — we’ve been wanting to play kickball, and so they’ve been relying on that — they have been wanting to play long and let us run, plus it has been hot,” Kimple said.
“So, I just told them, ‘We need to start working on possession and moving together — transitioning as a unit.’ I told them that if we go back to playing the game that we know how to play, just playing good, clean soccer, you are going to transition. You are going to score goals and you will look and feel better.”
Finally, with 16:29 remaining in the first half, BG took advantage of its third straight corner kick inside of a minute.
BG freshman forward Ella Koester got her foot on junior midfielder Chloe Higgins’ corner kick and one-timed a roller into the net for a 1-0 Bobcat lead.
Just over 11 minutes later, with 5:06 showing on the clock, junior midfielder Macy Ash sent a perfectly placed lead pass to Maas, whose shot went through Wapakoneta senior goalkeeper Allie Wilson’s five-hole and into the net.
“It went right into the center of the goal, right in between her legs. I don’t know how it went in,” Maas said.
The Redskins came right back in the second half as senior defender Hannah Randall one-timed a corner kick from senior forward Nikane Ambos, closing the gap to one goal with 16:49 remaining.
Just over two minutes later, off a steal by Koester at midfield, Maas sent a pass to freshman forward Allison Wiles, whose goal restored the Bobcats’ two-goal cushion.
Wapakoneta senior forward Katie Lisi found the handle on a lead pass and scored with 9:26 remaining, closing the gap to 3-2. Then, the game got physical as the Redskins made one final push.
“It was physical. We knew going in it was going to be a quality scrum. They have been improving and we came out a little flat, it showed, and they scored a couple on us,” Wapakoneta coach Mike Foor said.
“We talked about picking up the pace at halftime and being motivated in the second half. It showed, we got a goal and then we gave up a quick one, and we followed back, and we had some other opportunities, and we came up short.”
Both teams managed 14 shots on goal as Wiseman-Esparza had 12 saves and Wilson 11. But Wiseman-Esparza had two near-identical saves where she went high to tip the ball over the net, and on another shot she went to the ground to fend off a hard-hit shot struck from five yards in front of her.
Kimple says that is what Wiseman-Esparza does, sacrificing herself to make plays.
“She’s coming back, and it is the first full game she’s played since a concussion over the summer,” Kimple said. “So, I thought she did a really good job today. She makes saves like that all the time — she really does, and she does a good job keeping us in games.”
Wiseman-Esparza added, “It means a lot to me. I’ve been working really hard over the summer to try and help the team, and just applied what I learned to a game situation, and this is really great.”
BG was playing without its top returning scorer, junior forward Cece Marovich (10 goals, nine assists last year), who is cleared but resting after coming off a meniscus tear.
Marovich is one of 11 returning letter winners, including nine starters. BG graduated just two players from last year’s team that went 8-8-1.